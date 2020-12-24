Carabao Cup Semi-final To Witness Manchester Derby Clash After Red Devils Defeat Everton

English heavyweights Manchester United put up a scintillating display against Everton at the Goodison Park to move past the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The victory comes up a day after city rivals Manchester City humiliated Arsenal to seal a spot in the final four of the domestic competition. With the completion of the quarter-final round, the Carabao Cup semi-final has also been announced with Manchester derby action in the waiting.

Everton vs Man United: Red Devils cruise past the Toffees

Carlo Ancelotti's men hosted Man United at the Goodison Park with the hope to avenge the 1-3 loss earlier this season in the Premier League. But the Toffees again succumbed under pressure with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ensuring a hard-fought victory to edge past the quarter-final round.

Man United dominated possession for a major part of the game but failed to break the deadlock until the 88th minute. Striker Edinson Cavani found the bottom corner to put the Old Trafford outfit in the front. The Uruguayan international's goal was further supplemented by an injury-time strike from Anthony Martial.

Carabao Cup fixtures: Man United vs Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final

Ancelotti's men were left exposed high up the field, following which the France international scored the second goal of the night on the counter in the final kick of the game. The victory propelled Man United past the quarter-final round and will host city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 5, 2021.

Apart from the Manchester derby, Carabao Cup semi-final draw suggests Brentford will take on Tottenham Hotspur. While Tottenham defeated Stoke City 3-1 in the final eight, Brentford overcame a stern challenge against Newcastle United to progress further in the competition.

Carabao Cup fixtures: All-London derby affair with Tottenham up against Brentford

Although the odds look to favour Jose Mourinho's men citing their decent form since the start of the current campaign, Brentford cannot be ruled out completely. The all-London affair promises some scintillating action with the Championship side having already knocked out four Premier League sides, Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle United, from the competition. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on January 5, 2021.

