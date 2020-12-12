Man City To Sign Dortmund Star Haaland Next Summer Despite Release Clause Complexities?

Ever since his rise with Austrian Bundesliga outfit RB Salzburg, youngster Erling Haaland has attracted interest from several major clubs across Europe. The Norwegian international was on the verge of sealing a move to Manchester United last summer, but a deal fell through and he went on to join Borussia Dortmund. Despite agreeing to a long-term deal with the Signal Iduna Park outfit, the Haaland transfer rumours fail to brush off, with Manchester City being considered the new favourites to land the striker.

Haaland release clause set to be activated in 2022

Man City have been pursuing Barcelona icon Lionel Messi for quite a while now, with the Argentine's contract set to expire at the end of the current season. Regardless of Pep Guardiola's interest in Messi, the club wish to sign Haaland next summer, according to Bild, having witnessed his goalscoring instincts since the previous season.

Erling Haaland release clause will be valid by June *2022* for €75m, as reported on @podcastherewego. Borussia Dortmund board are in love with Haaland and hope to keep him also on next summer - for sure, they have no intention of selling Erling for €75m on 2021... 🇳🇴 #Haaland https://t.co/B0AItRHDHZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2020

Haaland has a contract which sees him ply his trade with the Bundesliga giants until June 2024. However, the striker has no release clause at the moment. His release clause will be activated only in the summer of 2022, according to The Here We Go podcast.

Erling Haaland to City: Will Norwegian replace Sergio Aguero?

The podcast also reveals that Haaland's release clause will be estimated at €75 million, but the 2022 deadline hasn't deterred Man City, with the club keen on signing him next summer. The Bundesliga heavyweights are in awe of their young sensation and do not wish to lose him out anytime soon, which is why the hefty release clause. The club are keen on warding off any interest, including from the two Manchester-based clubs.

Man City's recent spurt of interest in the Haaland transfer has wider connotations. Man City striker and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero is likely to leave the club following the conclusion of the ongoing season. The Argentina international sees off his contract with the Etihad-based outfit in June 2021, with no talks of any contract extension as yet.

Haaland key to Guardiola's future plans?

Haaland could be pitched in as the ideal replacement for Aguero. Besides, Guardiola has recently extended his contract until 2024 and will be keen on adding reinforcements next season in an attempt to build a team which will be capable of clinching the Champions League in near future.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter