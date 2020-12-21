Sir Alex Ferguson Watches Man United Score Six For First Time Since 8-2 Win Over Arsenal

Premier League giants Manchester United's attacking prowess was on display against Leeds United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men humiliated the Championship winners at Old Trafford. A performance as splendid as this had become a rare sight at Old Trafford in the past few years. But former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the key architects of the club, was present in the stands to witness the team's arguably the best game of the season.

Scott McTominay goals propel Man United to a cruising victory

Man United midfielder Scott McTominay fired in two quicks goals within the initial three minutes of the game to suggest what was in store for Marcelo Bielsa's side. Bruno Fernandes bagged the third goal of the night for Solskjaer in the 20th minute, netting in a follow-up shot after Anthony Martial's effort from outside the box was blocked by Leeds' defence.

Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 in favour of the Red Devils after being left unmarked during a corner from Martial. Four minutes later, Leeds captain Liam Cooper fired in a low header past David de Gea in a show of spirit despite being down by four goals. The score at half time suggested a comfortable situation for the hosts.

Sir Alex Ferguson present in stands, reminisces Man United vs Arsenal clash

Daniel James made it five goals for Solskjaer after an effective counter with McTominay at the heart of it. Fernandes went on to bag his brace from the spot to make it half a dozen goals for Man United in a single game. In the 73rd minute, Stuart Dallas pulled back a second goal for Bielsa, though failing to cut down the massive deficit.

The first time we've scored six or more in a #PL game since United 8 Arsenal 2 in 2011...



And look who was there to enjoy it ❤️



🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/u5khI4l0ci — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2020

Interestingly, this was the first time that Man United had netted six goals in a single game since 2011. Nine years back, Ferguson was at the helm at Old Trafford and had overseen his side's cruising 8-2 victory against league rivals Arsenal. More startling is the fact that only David de Gea managed to play in both the games. Ferguson was present in the empty stands at Old Trafford to witness the team's cruising form.

Man United sit third in Premier League standings

The victory for Man United vs Leeds propels them to the third spot in the Premier League standings. The Old Trafford outfit have now managed 26 points in 13 games, five short of leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. Solskjaer's men next go up against Everton in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

