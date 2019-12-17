Carlo Ancelotti Flies To Everton For Sealing Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

Premier League club Everton are all set to hire Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager. Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli after the team qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. According to British media reports off late, the Italian could join the Merseyside club after being linked with Arsenal.

Buon compleanno Milan!! Non sei più un ragazzino, ma i ricordi, i trionfi, la passione e l‘amore che tante persone provano per te, ti faranno essere per sempre giovane. #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/6JnRF8CC2g — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Gennaro Gattuso Likely To Manage Napoli If Carlo Ancelotti Leaves

Carlo Ancelotti has been successful for major European clubs

Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as Napoli’s manager in 2018-19 season after being sacked by Bayern Munich. The manager has proved himself with successful stints at Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Under him, Milan won the 2003 Champions League final, defeating Juventus 3–2 on penalties at Old Trafford. In 2010, Ancelotti led Chelsea to the Premier League title, defeating Manchester United by 1 point. In May 2014, Real Madrid won their 10th Champions League trophy under Ancelotti, defeating Atlético Madrid 4–1 in extra time.

Everton are placed 16th in the Premier League points table

Everton have been without a manager since the departure of Marco Silva. Interim manager Duncan Ferguson has earned four points from his first two games. They are placed 16th in the Premier League table, with just 5 wins in 17 games. They have drawn thrice while losing on 9 occasions. Everton will play against Leicester City in the Football League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti's Agent Flies To London To Hold Talks With Everton

Napoli have won once in their last 10 games

Napoli lost against Parma in the Serie A on Matchday 16, further hampering their chances of reaching the top four in the points table. Napoli have won just 1 game in their last 10 fixtures. During this run, they have drawn on 7 occasions, while losing thrice. Their last win was against Genk in the UEFA Champions League.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti 'outraged' Speechless By San Paolo Building Work

Naopoli had decided to sack Carlo Ancelotti after their 4-0 win against Genk on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. Napoli are placed 8th on the Serie A points table. They have won 5 games out of their total 16 fixtures while drawing on 6 occasions. They have lost five games in the league so far and will play against Sassuolo on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the competition.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Lines Up For Sensational Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking