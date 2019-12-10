Jose Mourinho Identifies Top Transfer Targets, Contact Already Made

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has already identified his top transfer targets in the January transfer window. According to reports, Mourinho has listed Marouane Fellaini as one of the main targets, with whom he developed a strong relationship during his time as Manchester United's manager. Fellaini secured a move to the Chinese Super League after falling out of current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

Fellaini and Koulibaly to Tottenham?

Fellaini could prove to be a valuable asset in the midfield for Mourinho as Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and the club could lose him for free in the January transfer window.

According to reports, Eriksen has made no indication to sign a new contract with Tottenham and that could see him leave for absolutely nothing. Mourinho is aware of the fact that he has limited funds to make new signings as club chairman is not ready to sanction expensive transfers as Tottenham's new stadium requires a few repayments.

Reports have linked the Portuguese manager with highly-rated Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. It has been said that Mourinho has already made contact with Koulibaly's club over a potential transfer. The defender was already a transfer target for Mourinho when he was Manchester United's manager. However, it is believed that Tottenham will have to shell out 90 million pounds to lure Koulibaly to the Premier League, who has a contract with Napoli until 2023.

Read: West Ham Stadium Announcer Hilariously Confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi For David Luiz

Will Fellaini be a valuable asset for Mourinho?

Marouane Fellaini first came to England when David Moyes bought the Belgian International to Everton for a fee of 15 million pounds from Standard Liege. He made 177 appearances for Everton and scored a total of 33 goals and provided 26 assists.

When Moyes became United's manager after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, he bought Fellaini to Old Trafford for a fee of 27 million pounds. Fellaini endured a difficult start to his life with the Red Devils but ultimately established himself as a key player under Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho before being shipped off by Solskjaer.

Read: Jose Mourinho Opens Up On The Idea Of Bringing Gareth Bale To Tottenham

The midfielder played a total of 177 matches for Manchester United but scored a mere 22 goals and provided only 12 assists, not justifying his £27 million tag and branding himself as a United flop. However, he helped the Red Devils win the FA cup and the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

With the Chinese Super League over and not starting again till the end of February or the beginning of March, Fellaini and his Club Shandong Luneng will have a lot of time on their hands to consider potential bids and decide the midfielder's future. Fellaini has netted 12 times for Shandong Luneng and has provided 5 assists in 34 matches in all competitions.

Read: Premier League Planning To Introduce New Concussion Rules From Next Season

Read: Amazon Make Low-key Live Premier League Debut

(With inputs from agencies)