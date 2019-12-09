Andy Murray Confesses His Love For 'Football Manager'; Says He Is A Massive Arsenal Fan

Tennis star Andy Murray has admitted that he is addicted to 'Football Manager'. The star, ranked at 126th in the world, spoke to BBC Sports about his gaming addiction. Murray is also considered a great football fan, with Arsenal being his favourite club.

Also Read | Rihanna Pulls Off A Soccer Shaped Bag At A Football Match, Is She Starting A New Trend?

Andy Murray used to play 'Football Manager' late till night

Andy Murray commented that he played a lot of Football Manager during his early days. He wasted a lot of time on it in the initial stages of his career. He also admitted that the game's addiction became a bit of an issue when he was staying up late at night to play it. He further stated that he had to cut back on the game a few years ago. When he was in Spain, he and his friend would have two teams each and they would stay up until 3 am, and then would start training at 8 am. He accepted the fact that the game impacted his schedule and hence he decided to stop playing it.

Also Read | Roger Federer Lauds Nadal For His Contribution To Tennis; Looks Forward To More Clashes

Andy Murray is a huge fan of Arsenal

Andy Murray also confessed his love for football, especially for Arsenal. He stated that he would like to do something in football after his retirement from professional tennis. He confessed that football is something that has always interested him. He added that it would be a fun thing to try getting involved in the sport.

Also Read | Roger Federer Chooses Between Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic, Here Is The Legend's Answer

Andy Murray wants to associate himself with football after his retirement

Murray could take inspiration from Andrej Pavlović, who sent a list of his achievements on Football Manager and was offered to become a part of the coaching team of Serbian club FC Bežanija.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Closes Season As World Number One For The Fifth Time