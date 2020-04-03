Carlos Tevez Sends Emotional Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Urges Footballers To Help

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a massive toll in the world of football. Almost all the major countries in the world have been hit by the lethal coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the disease has brought all the major European leagues to a standstill. Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga have all been suspended until further notice. Players have been informed that there will be a massive cut in their salaries to help the clubs during the time of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Carlos Tevez wants to help the needy

Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez is the latest star to point out the issues faced by the poor people in society. Carlos Tevez stated, “This #coronavirus is a disaster. Footballers can live without receiving a single paycheck for a few years. I feel sorry for the person who wakes up at 6 in the morning and comes back at 7 at night just to feed his family. Us footballers can make a difference." Carlos Tevez went on to say that footballers are not setting a good example for the rest of the world. Carlos Tevez added that things come easy to footballers, unlike the general public.

Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez asks footballers to show up during the COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown: Carlos Tevez voices opinion

Carlos Tevez urged other footballers to help the people whose livelihoods were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Carlos Tevez stated that footballers can make a huge difference during this crucial time of coronavirus pandemic. Footballers are donating their bit to a different organisation to help them fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola have donated €1 million each to foundations across Europe.

