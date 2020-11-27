Man United Star Matic Asks Serbian Government To Help Name Red Devils Legend Vidic FA Boss

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has called for former international teammate and Red Devils legend Nemanja Vidic to be named as the new chief of the Serbian Football Association. Vidic enjoyed a stellar career in England, winning five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League title. The Serbian FA are currently in crisis after the national team failed to qualify for the upcoming EURO 2020 finals.

Man United star Matic wants Serbian government to help Red Devils legend Vidic take over Serbian FA

In an open letter circulated through Serbian media, Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has called for the Serbian government to help Nemanja Vidic take control of the country's football association. The former Chelsea man criticised the Serbian FA as they failed to reach the Euro 2020 finals after a penalty shootout defeat by Scotland earlier this month. The 32-year-old said that Vidic at the helm of the Serbian Football Association (FSS) is the route to saving the country’s football.

Nemanja Matic demanded in a letter that Nemanja Vidic be appointed head of the FFS (Serbian Football Federation) to "save Serbian football" #muzone [Reuters] pic.twitter.com/92sWNuiALS — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 26, 2020

The Man United star clarified that he does not want anyone to lose their jobs but wants the former Serbian international to take charge. Matic said that he is completely convinced that appointing Vidic will only bring good to Serbian football and the Manchester United legend will do everything for the benefit for Serbian football. The 32-year-old said that the former Inter Milan man needs support from the government because football is important to the people fo the country. Matic wrote that president Aleksandar Vucic love for sports is no secret and hence invited him to help persuade Vidic to take on the massive job of getting the country's football back on its feet.

Serbia have never qualified for the European Championship finals as an independent nation, with local media and pundits describing the home defeat by Scotland as the final straw after a disappointing group-stage exit in the 2018 World Cup. Coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic is likely to be sacked in the near future according to local media reports, with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic among the FA's preferred choices.

Nemanja Matic retired from international duty back in August as he decided to focus on his club career with Man United, having represented the Balkan nation 48 times. Vidic, on the other hand, featured 56 times for Serbia, with his last game coming in 2011. He retired from football after a stint with Inter Milan in 2016.

(Image Courtesy: Nemanja Matic Instagram, fifa.com)