Hackers Holding Man United To Ransom For Millions After Cyber-attack By Gang A WEEK Ago

The news of Man United being hacked made headlines last week, with the club confirming that it fell victim to a cyber-attack ahead of the Man United vs West Brom game. Revealing news about a sophisticated operation by organized cyber-criminals, the club had reiterated that all personal data of the fans was safe. Now, media reports covering the Man United cyber-attack have discovered that the club is now being held to ransom by the hackers.

Also Read: Man United Confirm Club Fell Victim To ‘sophisticated’ Cyber-attack, Personal Data Safe

When was Man United hacked?

The club had confirmed the news on November 20 disclosing that it experienced a cyber-attack on its systems. Calling it a ‘sophisticated operation’, the club had then claimed that it was following extensive protocol and working together with expert advisors to minimize disruptions. Manchester United had also said all systems needed for the football games were secure while claiming that the personal data of the fans, the team website and the Manchester United application did not suffer breaches as well.

Also Read: Man United Fans Comically React To Aubameyang's Penalty Winning Arsenal Goal Of The Month

Premier League news: More information on cyber-attack makes headlines

Covering the latest update on the Man United cyber-attack, Sportsmail disclosed that the club is still struggling with it. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) confirmed the development, with a spokesperson explaining that they are working with the club to understand the impact of the same.

Shedding light on the incident, media reports revealed that the club’s network has been infected by ransomware, which is a computer virus. The Guardian while covering Man United news claimed that the club’s staff does not have access to their official e-mail, with several other functions unavailable as well.

Man United are being held to RANSOM for millions of pounds by cyberhackers who STILL have control over club computer systems and are demanding cash or they will release sensitive club data and supporters' information



The hackers are demanding cash to release their grip on United pic.twitter.com/T809I9K3Qu — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 26, 2020

Also Read: Man United Fan Creates Twitter Thread About Fascinating Bruno Fernandes 'myth'

Man United held ransom by hackers?

The club now has the option to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers, or risk sensitive data about the club and its fans being leaked in the public domain. Although no information has come up about the ransom amount, the NCSC revealed that an EFL club was asked to pay up £5 million in a similar incident last year. After the club in question failed to pay the amount, the side had to postpone a game after they were unable to operate the security cameras or turnstiles at the stadium.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: AC Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu Interested In Old Trafford Move

In addition to the threat of ransom, the English club could also face fines up to £18 million or four per cent of its global annual turnover - whichever is higher, if it is found to have breached fans’ rights under data protection laws. The news comes after the NCSC had warned sports organizations in July about the increased threat from cyber-criminals, with the body writing that as many as 70% sports organizations had been targets of cyber attacks in the last 12 months.

The ongoing crisis at the club is not expected to affect Manchester United’s games, with the side taking on Southampton in the Premier League in a few days.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram