Arsenal's 'Invincibles' Documentary In Works With Wenger Set To Narrate It, Fans Excited

A feature-length documentary about Arsene Wenger’s time at Arsenal is set to be released in early 2022. The Frenchman is set to narrate the creation himself, with the documentary set to explore different parts of Wenger’s career, as well as focus on Arsenal’s phenomenal Invincibles season. According to Variety, the documentary will be shot by Federation Team and Noah Media Group, who have released some of the most acclaimed sports documentaries over the past few years such as Netflix's ‘Bobby Robson: More than a Manager’ and Amazon’s ‘The Edge’.

The Gunners went unbeaten in the 2003-04 Premier League campaign, with the north London outfit securing the title after securing a tally of 90 points. That feat is yet to be matched. Speaking about the documentary, Wenger said to the media: “This documentary highlights a very special period in my life & career. I have total confidence in the team & the production companies. Gabriel & Christian are probably the only directors who could persuade me to do this documentary! I will try to give the best of my memories & my life story!”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Blocked By Lucas Hernandez As Fans Applaud Bayern Star's Defending

Variety reports that the documentary “will boast unseen archive and showcase original and intimate filming with Wenger, who has remained an enigmatic figure all these years.” The Frenchman left his post at the end of the 2017/18 season after years of mediocrity ultimately led for a majority of the fanbase to call for the legendary figure’s departure.

A 90-minute documentary about Arsenal's invincible season is in the works.



"Arsène Wenger: Invincible" is being described as 'the definitive documentary of a footballing pioneer, who changed the landscape of the English Premier League as we know it." #AFC #Wenger #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/KCavuQcVgR — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Mohammedan Sporting Sack Head Coach Yan Law Amid Match Fixing Allegations

Arsenal fans wax lyrical about Wenger after news breaks

The film will feature previously unseen footage of his time in England, while Wenger will work with directors Gabriel Clarke and Christian Jeanpierre to tell his story as we've never heard it before. Fans across social media were elated about this development, with Gunners fans claiming they will finally be privy to what went down during that iconic Arsenal campaign under Wenger.

“Arsène Wenger: Invincible” “will not be a typical sports documentary as it will have a strong cinematic appeal and a sophisticated narrative structure.”

French New Wave it is then! pic.twitter.com/Hut2exLWF2 — jason ilagan 📸 (@jasonilagan) October 12, 2020

ffs i need that wenger invincibles documentary now — Raphael Tolentino (@rltolentino_) October 12, 2020

According to news outlet Variety, a documentary about the Arsenal Invicibles is in the works, with Arsene Wenger set to narrate it.



Bring it on! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZHqGHnA8LG — MansionBet (@MansionBet) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Declines Opportunity To Join Saudi Side Al-Nassr For £5m

Co-director Jeanpierre said he is looking forward to the project. Speaking of the announcement he said, “I was lucky enough to follow an exceptional generation of players (Vieira, Henry, Pires, Bergkamp, and more…), led by a coach who achieved something that was not even imaginable! By making this documentary with Gabriel, I aim to make people live this fantastic period all over again.”

Also Read | Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger Reveals How Close Cristiano Ronaldo Was To Joining Gunners

Image credits: FIFA.com