Man United REJECTED Edinson Cavani Transfer Seven Years Ago After Three Scouting Trips

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on deadline day but as per reports the deal could have happened seven years ago before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. Then Manchester United boss David Moyes rejected the opportunity to sign Cavani after he made three scouting trips to watch the Uruguayan striker in action. Moyes seemingly wasn't impressed with the striker and no deal materialised, according to The Athletic.

Later that year, Edinson Cavani moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €58 million and scored a remarkable number of goals (200) in 301 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions. Since his debut in Europe back in 2007, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more goals than the man affectionately known as El Matador.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

Edinson Cavani, seven years down the line now on a free transfer has moved to Manchester United and will bid to have an impact and a successful spell at Old Trafford. Cavani has not played since March but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he will hit the ground running and reinforce an attack that already has the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood. The PSG legend comes in with a wealth of experience and Manchester United will hope the striker is soon available for selection.

👕 7️⃣@ECavaniOfficial will become the latest Red to don our number seven shirt 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Edinson Cavani quarantine situation

As per current regulations in place, anyone arriving from France will need to spend 14 days in quarantine in the UK and Edinson Cavani is already in isolation. However, Man United are working to reduce the quarantine period so as to have the prolific striker at the training ground. Cavani has not played competitive football since March but is unlikely to make the squad for Man United's game against Newcastle after the international break.

Edinson Cavani's Man United contract - How much will the Uruguayan earn?

Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year deal with an option to further extend it by 12 months. As per Goal, the 33-year-old will earn £10m per season, which comes up to £190,000 a week in wages. In addition to this, Cavani will receive a €4m signing-on fee and a possible further €2m in performance-related bonuses.

