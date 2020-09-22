Cavani Transfer Latest: Real Madrid, Atletico And Juventus In Race To Sign Veteran Striker

Edinson Cavani is, surprisingly, a man without a club this summer. The Uruguayan's contract with PSG ended earlier this year and Cavani opted against an extension, which leaves him free to sign for any club in the world. While suitors have been hard to come by for Cavani, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are said to be among the clubs interested in securing the signing of Cavani.

Real Madrid are currently in dire need of a new striker to accompany Karim Benzema up front and reportedly see Edinson Cavani as a possible option. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, though, reportedly does not see Cavani as a valuable addition even though he is a free agent. According to reports in Spain, club president Florentino Perez believes Cavani will bring some valuable experience to smooth things out for Real Madrid this season as they have opted against splashing out cash to bring in recruitments.

However, to sign Cavani, they would first need to ship out some of the excess forwards they have in the squad before the transfer window closes. The Spanish champions are open to offers for Luka Jovic, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz but face a race against time if they want to sell them before the October 5 deadline.

Meanwhile, L’Équipe reports that representatives from Atletico Madrid met with Cavani in Paris to understand what demands the Uruguayan has in order for Atletico to bring the ace striker to Madrid. The arrival of his national team compatriot Luis Suarez could scupper any move for the former PSG hitman.

As per other reports, the Uruguayan international has already held talks with Juventus and he would be keen on a return to Italy as his children reside in Naples. The club is also looking for an alternative after Gonzalo Higuain left the club and joined Inter Miami. Juventus earlier were in talks with Luis Suarez but the Barcelona man has found it hard to obtain an Italian passport to make the move to Juve. The Bianconeri are now in talks to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico as the transfer rigmarole continues.

Football transfer news: Real Madrid shift out Bale, Rodriguez, Ceballos

The Cavani to Real Madrid deal may be in the works, but it also falls in line with club president Florentino Perez's moves this summer. The LaLiga champions have opted against making any moves in the transfer market, only welcoming back loanees like Martin Odegaard. Instead, Madrid have lightened the load on their wage bill.

Gareth Bale, one of Madrid's highest earners, has been shipped out on loan to Tottenham, who will pay a chunk of his wages. Dani Ceballos has gone back on loan to real Madrid. James Rodriguez, another high earner, has completed a move to Everton, where he has shown glimpses of his old self. Real Madrid have also sold Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, albeit with a buyback clause in place.

