Edinson Cavani Transfer: Leeds Make Contact As They Dream Of Cavani-Ibrahimovic Duo

Leeds United will be seen in the English top flight next season after 16 long years. Marcelo Bielsa's side lifted the Championship trophy on Wednesday night after a 4-0 win over Charlton. Leeds United's main objective will be to retain their Premier League spot in the coming seasons and the team is already linked with some high-calibre players. Leeds have reportedly contacted Edinson Cavani's brother in their quest to approach the Uruguayan. Edinson Cavani's contract with PSG expired in June and he is currently a free agent.

Leeds United transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa's side in talks with Cavani's brother

Edinson Cavani's brother and agent Walter Guglielmone is currently in talks with multiple clubs over the striker's future. Edinson Cavani ran out of contract in PSG after 7 successful years. The 33-year-old former Napoli star is also being linked with LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid. However, Edinson Cavani might be on his way to Leeds United with the club making their interest in the striker known to his agent.

Leeds owner talks about Edinson Cavani transfer rumours

As reported by AS Mexico, Edinson Cavani's brother is in talks with the Uruguayan international to make him consider a move in the Premier League. Leeds United's owner Andrea Radrizzani also admitted the club's interest in signing the player. Radrizzani, in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, stated: "In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I've never talked about him with the coach. Having said that, we've certainly thought about him and we'll see, given he's still available on a free transfer."

Leeds United transfer news: Cavani and Ibrahimovic on Leeds' radar

Leeds United were reportedly interested in yet another PSG legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Leeds tried to sign the 38-year-old in January but the Swede opted to join AC Milan instead. Radrizzani, while talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, said: "Ibrahimovic will certainly be difficult. We tried to sign him in January, but he chose to join Milan and the deal vanished. Now I think it's too late, the intensity of English football is different." Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to join Swedish side Hammarby when he runs out of contract at AC Milan.

(Image Courtesy: Cavani, Leeds United/Instagram)