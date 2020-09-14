Real Madrid Reportedly Agree Mammoth £92 Million Deal To Sign Lautaro Martinez From Inter

Lautaro Martinez, it would appear, is becoming somewhat of a transfer target for two eternal rivals. While the Argentine striker was long linked and subsequently priced out of a move to Barcelona, it appears that Real Madrid have now turned their attentions to the Inter Milan star. Reports from Spain this week suggest Real Madrid have agreed to pay a fee of £92 million to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The report also states that the transfer deal includes a cash+swap option which will see Luka Jovic make a move to Inter.

Real Madrid reportedly agree deal to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez transfer has been extensively spoken of since the very beginning of the transfer window with the player being linked to Barcelona multiple times Inter Milan, however, insist the Argentine is their future and remains key to the side. A report earlier last week claimed that Barcelona will be making a last bid in an attempt to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou.

The young Inter Milan striker is now courting interest from the Spanish capital. A report in Mundo Deportivo claims that Real Madrid are reportedly readying a mammoth bid for a Lautaro Martinez transfer. Martinez was in stellar form for the Nerazzurri last campaign, striking up a productive partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

Inter have *not* received any bid from Real Madrid for Lautaro Martinez. 🔵🇦🇷 #transfers #Inter #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

The report claims that the deal is close to being agreed between Inter and Real Madrid. Club president Florentino Perez had earlier stated categorically that the club will not be doing considerable business this window. The Mundo Deportivo report, therefore, has been called into question. Addressing the rumours surrounding Lautaro Martinez to Real Madrid, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Inter have not received any bid for Martinez.

Reports had earlier stated that Los Blancos will not make any big-name signings this summer. With Kylian Mbappe reportedly asking for an exit and the rise of Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid are likely to move for the French duo next summer. When it comes to outgoings, James Rodriguez has left the club, along with Achraf Hakimi. Sergio Reguilon is also likely to be sold while Bale is expected to go out on loan.

