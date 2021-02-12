Celta Vigo Vs Elche Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Celta Vigo succeeded in bagging a point against Atletico Madrid in their previous LaLiga clash, their third successive draw in the competition. They now look to bring an end to the streak when they take on Elche on Friday, February 12, 2021 (Saturday according to IST). Here are the Celta Vigo vs Elche live stream details, prediction, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Elche live?

There will be no official broadcast of LaLiga in India. But the Celta Vigo vs Elche live stream will be provided on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Celta Vigo vs Elche live:

Venue: Estadio de Balaídos. Vigo

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Celta Vigo vs Elche prediction and preview

Celta Vigo bagged an early lead against Atletico Madrid only to concede twice courtesy of Luis Suarez's brace. But Facundo Ferreyra succeeded in scoring the equaliser in the final minutes of the game to salvage a point. Meanwhile, Elche struck twice from behind after conceding against Villarreal. Guido Carrillo and Lucas Boye scored once each in the second half to cancel Gerard Moreno's first-half brace.

Celta Vigo vs Elche team news

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet will have to cope in the absence of David Junca. He misses out due to a shoulder injury. Besides, Sergio Alvarez will not be available for the manager for the home clash. He had sustained a ligament tear in May last year and is yet to recover completely.

On the other hand, Elche manager Jorge Almiron arrives at the Balaidos with an almost match fit squad. Gerard Barri misses out of the squad due to a knee injury with a stipulated return expected only next month. Besides, the club has reported no other injuries.

Celta Vigo vs Elche probable XIs

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Caricol, Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Elche: Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Digo Gonzalez, Jihan Mojica, Josan, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Emiliano Ariel Rigoni, Lucas Boye, Guido Carrillo

LaLiga standings update

Celta Vigo find themselves at the 10th spot in the LaLiga standings, with 26 points in 22 games. Eduardo Coudet's men are winless in the previous five games of the competition with two defeats as well. On the other hand, Elche are struggling to survive relegation. They are placed 19th in LaLiga with 18 points in 20 games.

Celta Vigo vs Elche prediction

Celta Vigo are the favourites to win the game 1-0 against Elche.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Celta Vigo Twitter