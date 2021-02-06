Real Madrid Boss Zidane Lashes Out On Being Quizzed About His Exit, Demands 'Respect'

Spanish giants Real Madrid have struggled at large while defending their LaLiga title this season. Atletico Madrid have taken a massive lead in LaLiga, while Barcelona have recouped their lost form to overtake Los Blancos. And the club's recent slump of form has seemingly taken a massive toll on manager Zinedine Zidane. The Real Madrid boss, who is usually known for his cool and gritty response, lashed out at the media ahead of the game against Huesca.

Zidane sacked rumours gain momentum amid Real Madrid struggle

Real Madrid's struggle have been on the fore, particularly over the past few weeks. Zidane's men were knocked out by Athletic Club Bilbao in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup, besides the humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of third-tier team Alcoyano. Most recently, Real Madrid lost out to Levante in LaLiga, further mounting criticism on the manager.

Although Zidane wasn't present on the touchlines against Levante after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, he has come under the scanner nonetheless. Frequent Spanish media reports have suggested the 48-year-old could be managing his final season at Real Madrid with an exit imminent next summer.

Zidane demands respect, reminds of LaLiga glory

And a similar query was put up to the manager by the media ahead of the trip to Huesca. Zidane, however, lost his cool on the sacking talks. Zidane retaliated to remind the media that Real Madrid won the LaLiga title last year, and not 10 years ago.

He further asserted that the journalists should respect the fact that they are still the LaLiga champions. "You (journalists) say a lot of things. But you have to take responsibility. Tell me to my face," added the architect of three-feat Champions League success for the Bernabeu outfit.

LaLiga standings update: Atletico Madrid 10 points clear at the top

Real Madrid's defeat against Levante propelled Barcelona to take over the second spot in the LaLiga standings. The two Spanish heavyweights have managed 40 points in 20 games, with the Camp Nou outfit possessing a better goal difference ratio. Atletico Madrid appear untouched at the moment, maintaining a 10-point lead in the competition.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram