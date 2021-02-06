Hazard Has Missed 44 Games For Real Madrid, Every Goal Costs LaLiga Side €35 Million Each

Injuries and not opponents have turned out to be the ultimate deterrent in Eden Hazard's rise at Real Madrid. The former Chelsea superstar has made more headlines for his injury crisis than his form with the Bernabeu outfit. With the defending LaLiga champions confirming another injury to the Belgian forward, a stat suggests he has now missed out on 44 games for Los Blancos.

Also Read | Eden Hazard injury: Jose Mourinho predicted former Chelsea star's injury crisis in 2015

Hazard injury crisis: Hazard return possible within six weeks?

Real Madrid released an official statement on Wednesday confirming the Eden Hazard injury reports. “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” read the statement.

Since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019, Real Madrid have played 79 games across all competitions. And the Belgium international has missed out on 44 games due to various injuries he has sustained ever since. This figure is set to witness a massive surge with Hazard again out for a period ranging between four to six weeks.

Also Read | Real Madrid confirm another injury to Eden Hazard, ruled out for at least four weeks

Hazard Real Madrid stats: More injuries, fewer goals

Hazard has had more injuries since his move to the Bernabeu than his goal contribution. He has netted four goals coupled with five assists with Real Madrid. While his injury number has been put at nine. Besides, he's turned out to be a costly affair for Los Blancos, having spent €100 million upfront to sign him, with the figure set to surge northward to €171 million based on various targets.

He earns €455,000 a week, meaning he has already pocketed €39 million. Thus, when his transfer price and wages are combined, Hazard's four goals in 35 appearances have cost the club €35 million each. Notably, he is yet to play a complete game since November 2019.

Also Read | Eden Hazard trolled by Burger King after staying away from Real Madrid training

Real Madrid win-loss record this season

Real Madrid have struggled in their LaLiga title defence this season. They sit third in the LaLiga standings with 40 points to their credit, 10 points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid. As per the Real Madrid win-loss record in LaLiga this season, Zidane's men have managed 12 victories. The team have suffered on four occasions while sharing the spoils in an equal number of games.

Also Read | Will Eden Hazard be forced to go out on loan to Fenerbahce after Real Madrid struggles?

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram