Khabib Nurmagomedov Confesses Love For Real Madrid, Reveals Dream Of Becoming A Footballer

Exactly three years ago, former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov met then-Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain. The two athletes posed together, images of which erupted on social media. Most recently, it was revealed that Khabib ended up on a video call with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, suggesting the two being good friends. Now, the former mixed martial artist has confessed his love for defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid even as he reveals his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov says Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko would be his ‘Fantasy’ bout

Khabib's football love out on fore, reveals discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo

During an interview with Match TV, Khabib spoke about his love for football. He claims it was his childhood dream to play football on a professional level. He does have a wish of becoming a professional footballer even now, describing it as the king of all sports.

Khabib claims he has spoken with some of the biggest names of world football on a possible switch to the game. "Who haven’t I discussed this with! I’ve spoken even with the UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG (Nasser Al-Khelaifi), yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo."

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks LW division should move on, Poirier 'Deserves to be Champion'

Real Madrid are Khabib Nurmagomedov's favourite club

Khabib was quizzed about his favourite club in football. Indeed, being from Russia, it was thus natural that he spelt out Spartak Moscow. But globally, Real Madrid are his favourites, describing the Spanish giants as his dream club. "In fact, the first match I remember watching the full 90 minutes, was Real (Madrid) vs Juventus in 1998 [Champions League final]."

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "My dream club is Real Madrid. In fact, the first match that I remember when I watched a full 90 minutes was Real's match against Juventus in the 1998 #UCL Final. And I remember Mijatovic scored from an offside position, but we still won." #rmlive 🇷🇺 — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) February 10, 2021

He is also good friends with Real Madrid legend and Juventus ace Ronaldo. Following Khabib's victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and his subsequent retirement, the 36-year-old Portuguese forward took to Instagram to laud the UFC legend's exceptional career. He posted the UFC lightweight champion's picture with a caption that read: "Congrats bro! Your father is proud of you.”

Also Read | Real Madrid boss Zidane lashes out on being quizzed about his exit, demands 'Respect'

Khabib UFC return on cards? Football stint could be reality, UFC return unsure

Khabib's dream of plying his trade in football might soon be a reality. The Eagle has been offered a contract by Russian Premier League's third-tier outfit FC Kamaz. He was also filmed playing the sport with his friends while in Dubai, UAE. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Russian legend has no plans to return to UFC.

Also Read | Hazard has missed 44 games for Real Madrid, every goal costs LaLiga side €35 million each

Image courtesy: Khabib Instagram