Cesc Fabregas Is Unhappy With Alan Shearer's Team Of The Decade

A decade is coming to end and 2020 is just around the corner. What a decade it has been for football fans all over the globe. Premier League saw a major shift in power as Manchester City became the new giants. Manchester United took a step back after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Liverpool might win their first Premier League in 30 years at the start of the new decade.

Sports pundit Alan Shearer recently shared his team of the decade which includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard and John Terry. Some big names had to miss out as it was a very tough competition.

Cesc Fabregas disagreed with Alan Shearer

However, one of the names missing from the list was that of former Arsenal and Chelsea legend Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard, however, was not convinced with Alan Shearer's selection of players. Cesc Fabregas left a comment on Alan Shearer's Instagram post which read - "Not Good Enough". Fabregas made a total of 190 appearances in the Premier League in this decade and won two Premier League titles with Chelsea. However, Shearer went for Kante and Yaya Toure. They too have performed brilliantly in this decade. Cesc Fabregas may disagree with the list but the names included in the team can not be questioned as all the players have earned their place rightfully.

Petr Cech was placed in goal before Manchester United's David de Gea. Alan Shearer credited Petr Cech for his role in Chelsea and Arsenal. Including Petr Cech, there were four other Chelsea players in the list. Eden Hazard, Ivanovic, John Terry and Kante also made it to the list. Manchester City players dominated the team as Shearer included five of them in the list. Kompany, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, David Silva and Sergio Aguero all made it to the team of the decade. Alan Shearer chose Pep Guardiola as the manager of the decade.

