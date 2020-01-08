Cesc Fabregas Reminds Fans Of His Arsenal Links By Trolling Tottenham Hotspur

Cesc Fabregas spent eight seasons with Arsenal before moving to Barcelona in 2011. Although not an Arsenal player any more, Cesc Fabregas continues to remain an Arsenal faithful. During a recent Twitter Q&A session, Fabregas trolled his North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by claiming every goal against the Spurs as his favourite.

Fabregas trolls Tottenham Hotspur

Cesc Fabregas participated in a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday. Fans wanted to know which of his 50 Premier League goals are his favourites. Fabregas reminded his fans that he still remains a Gunner by heart by cheekily responding that all the goals he scored against Tottenham Hotspur are his favourites.

Every goal against Spurs will do https://t.co/hvQgjLteM4 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas managed to score two goals against Tottenham Hotspur during his time at Arsenal in the Premier League. And judging by his comments, he sure loved each of them. Fabregas played 303 games for Arsenal before moving to Barcelona. He returned to the Premier League in 2014 to play for another London club - Chelsea. The 32-year-old currently plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Fabregas firing shots at Spurs prompted a slew of comments from his fans. Many took digs at Tottenham's current struggles under Jose Mourinho.

Get in there!! 💪🏻 https://t.co/MqJPAI3P8T — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Supporters enjoy trolling Tottenham Hotspur along with Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea and Arsenal fans may not get along on many things but we can at least laugh together about Spurs’ constant embarrassments. — El Jefe (@DHeadlam) January 7, 2020

That's miles better than Son Heung Min's vs Burnley😍😍😍 — 𝓦𝓮𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓻'𝓼 𝓢𝓸𝓷 (@Shrikantz89) January 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas also touched upon his time as Barcelona when was close to joining David Moyes at Manchester United

I wouldn’t say close but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times. https://t.co/22uwAAutou — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Alex Ferguson - Pizza battle?

Some other hot topics Cesc Fabregas touched upon

The wins against Barcelona at the Emirates and the win at the Bernabeu in ‘06 https://t.co/wQ64q5K1vI — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Conte by far. I always said that coming back and change around his mind about me was one of the most satisfying things I’ve done in my career. I had to be silent and sweat a lot though. 😅 https://t.co/hoZFkp2fQr — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

I’d do it all over again. On top of that... it’s so true! https://t.co/jLABf76Kwy — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Fabregas calling Maurizio Sarri rigid

He has his tactics and he dies with them. He’s not very flexible let’s say but he’s a good man with a good heart. https://t.co/yIZEO37QRJ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

