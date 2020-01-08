The Debate
Cesc Fabregas Reminds Fans Of His Arsenal Links By Trolling Tottenham Hotspur

Football News

Former Arsenal player Cesc Fabregas interacted with fans during a recent Twitter Q&A session. Fabregas made sure he trolled Tottenham Hotspur in the session.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas spent eight seasons with Arsenal before moving to Barcelona in 2011. Although not an Arsenal player any more, Cesc Fabregas continues to remain an Arsenal faithful. During a recent Twitter Q&A session, Fabregas trolled his North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by claiming every goal against the Spurs as his favourite.

Also Read | Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Praises Guendouzi After Arsenal's Draw

Fabregas trolls Tottenham Hotspur

Cesc Fabregas participated in a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday. Fans wanted to know which of his 50 Premier League goals are his favourites. Fabregas reminded his fans that he still remains a Gunner by heart by cheekily responding that all the goals he scored against Tottenham Hotspur are his favourites.

Cesc Fabregas managed to score two goals against Tottenham Hotspur during his time at Arsenal in the Premier League. And judging by his comments, he sure loved each of them. Fabregas played 303 games for Arsenal before moving to Barcelona. He returned to the Premier League in 2014 to play for another London club - Chelsea. The 32-year-old currently plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Fabregas firing shots at Spurs prompted a slew of comments from his fans. Many took digs at Tottenham's current struggles under Jose Mourinho. 

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas Gets Guinness World Record For Reaching 100 Premier League Assists

Supporters enjoy trolling Tottenham Hotspur along with Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas also touched upon his time as Barcelona when was close to joining David Moyes at Manchester United

Alex Ferguson - Pizza battle?

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas Defends Dennis Bergkamp, Destroys Presenter On Twitter

Some other hot topics Cesc Fabregas touched upon

Fabregas calling Maurizio Sarri rigid 

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas Is Unhappy With Alan Shearer's Team Of The Decade

Published:
