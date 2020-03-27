Cesc Fabregas Reveals Only Van Persie And Nasri Matched Him During His Arsenal Days

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has revealed that too much pressure on his shoulders was one of the main reasons why the Spaniard left the Emirates stadium in 2011. Fabregas signed for Arsene Wenger's side after coming through the ranks at Barcelona's famed La Masia, quickly established himself as one of the cult heroes at Arsenal. The former Arsenal captain also said that only Robin Van Persie and Samir Nasri were up to his level in the years building up to his exit.

Why did Fabregas leave Arsenal? Cesc Fabregas admits to crying after defeats

Cesc Fabregas spoke at length about his time under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium and the Spaniard has admitted to being in tears after defeats. Speaking to Arseblog, the former Arsenal captain said that he felt lonely since Arsenal were not competing amongst Europe's elite. Cesc Fabregas added that he endured sleepless nights and cried after defeats while he could hear other players laughing, thinking about where they will be going out later. He said that this went on for some years and while he enjoyed the attractive football, the pressure on him to lead the side was too much in the end.

Why did Fabregas leave Arsenal? Cesc Fabregas believes only Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri matched him in his final years

"I felt Robin and Samir were the only players - it's not an arrogant thing to say, it's how I felt at that time - were the players who were at my level mentally and technically."



Cesc Fabregas believes that during his final years under Arsene Wenger, only teammates Samir Nasri and Robin Van Persie could match him in terms of technique and mentality. Fabregas admitted that while Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie were at his level, the Spaniard felt drained and empty having given his everything for the club. He added that the behaviour of other players made the La Masia graduate want to eye other avenues while also adding that Arsene Wenger's failure to bring in some players that were close to joining put the final nail in the coffin.

Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Robin van Persie: Where are they now?

Cesc Fabregas eventually sought a move back to Barcelona before returning to London to play for Chelsea. The World Cup winner currently plies his trade in France, where he plays for AS Monaco. Samir Nasri spent three years at the Emirates stadium, before shifting course to Manchester City, and currently plies his trade for Anderlecht in Belgium. Robin van Persie moved to Manchester United and lifted the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season before retiring after short spells at Fenerbache and boyhood club Feyenoord.

