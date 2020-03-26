The Debate
Coronavirus Pandemic: PL Stars' Massive Wages To Be Sacrificed To Avoid Financial Meltdown

Football News

The coronavirus pandemic will render a few clubs in the Premier League powerless when it comes to their finances. Players' wages, could be put on hold.

Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the halt of most sporting events all across the globe. Despite no revenue coming in from fans and football matches, Premier League clubs still have to pay their players wages regardless of the coronavirus pandemic as they are contracted with the club for the duration. In order to ensure that each player in the team receives their pay, a small-portion of the higher-earning superstars' wages will need to be cut and divided, according to reports.

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League coronavirus

The FA issued a statement regarding the Premier League coronavirus situation, postponing all games until April 30. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first to test positive in the English League for the fatal disease and the Premier League coronavirus news followed. Here is the statement regarding the Premier League coronavirus: 

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League loss due to coronavirus

The Premier League loss due to coronavirus would be immense with empty stadiums and no football fails to generate any revenue. However, an urgent meeting has been called by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to discuss the wage structure for players in the Premier League as well as the EFL Championship. It's likely that the Premier League loss due to coronavirus will also affect top-flight teams and their inflow of cash. Here is the statement issued by the PFA  regarding the possible wage deferrals for players: 

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League loss due to coronavirus

The statement is a proposal for any player on high wages to take a pay cut in order for clubs to maintain a sense of balance in their finances. The Premier League coronavirus could cause wage cuts for the mega-rich superstars in the league for now, but they will be guaranteed to receive the owed amount in the future. Clubs that are struggling with their financial situation might be offered a deferral for paying their players in the midst of the unexpected lockdown. 

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League return date

According to the statement by the FA, the Premier League return date is supposed to be just a day after April 30. However, that date seems realistically improbable in relation to the coronavirus pandemic which is still surging at a rapid rate. Most governments in their respective countries are trying their best to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic any further by ensuring a complete lockdown for the next couple of weeks.

