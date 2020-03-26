Coronavirus Pandemic: PL Stars' Massive Wages To Be Sacrificed To Avoid Financial Meltdown

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the halt of most sporting events all across the globe. Despite no revenue coming in from fans and football matches, Premier League clubs still have to pay their players wages regardless of the coronavirus pandemic as they are contracted with the club for the duration. In order to ensure that each player in the team receives their pay, a small-portion of the higher-earning superstars' wages will need to be cut and divided, according to reports.

The FA issued a statement regarding the Premier League coronavirus situation, postponing all games until April 30. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first to test positive in the English League for the fatal disease and the Premier League coronavirus news followed. Here is the statement regarding the Premier League coronavirus:

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League loss due to coronavirus

The Premier League loss due to coronavirus would be immense with empty stadiums and no football fails to generate any revenue. However, an urgent meeting has been called by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to discuss the wage structure for players in the Premier League as well as the EFL Championship. It's likely that the Premier League loss due to coronavirus will also affect top-flight teams and their inflow of cash. Here is the statement issued by the PFA regarding the possible wage deferrals for players:

The PFA has called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and English Football League to discuss the impact that the #COVID19 crisis is having on the finances of both clubs and players.



Read more: https://t.co/AwqljcmfjB — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) March 25, 2020

The statement is a proposal for any player on high wages to take a pay cut in order for clubs to maintain a sense of balance in their finances. The Premier League coronavirus could cause wage cuts for the mega-rich superstars in the league for now, but they will be guaranteed to receive the owed amount in the future. Clubs that are struggling with their financial situation might be offered a deferral for paying their players in the midst of the unexpected lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League return date

According to the statement by the FA, the Premier League return date is supposed to be just a day after April 30. However, that date seems realistically improbable in relation to the coronavirus pandemic which is still surging at a rapid rate. Most governments in their respective countries are trying their best to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic any further by ensuring a complete lockdown for the next couple of weeks.

