CFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Pick, Hero ISL Preview

Chennaiyin FC face ATK Mohun Bagan as the Marina Machans aim to break into the top four with their next Indian Super League match. The match is scheduled to be played at Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Tuesday, December 29, with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, CFC vs ATKMB match prediction, and other details of the upcoming ISL fixture.

High flying ATK Mohun Bagan take on a well spirited Chennaiyin FC as both the teams look to battle it out for three crucial points. Both teams are on an unbeaten run as they have managed to snatch at least a single point from their last three games. While ATK Mohun Bagan won two and drew one, Chennaiyin's form guide shows the team ending up with two draws and one win in their last three games.

CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team (Squads)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala,Samik Mitra, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, , Aqib Nawab, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Ganesan Balaji, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Remi Aimol, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Thoi Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan,Germanpreet Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestr

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh Thangjam, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez Michael Soosairaj, Glan Martins, Bradden Inman, Jayesh Rane, Michael Regin, Ningombam Engson Singh, Sahil Sheikh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, David Williams

CFC vs ATKMB playing 11 (Predicted)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pronay Halder, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, David Williams

CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Eli Sabia, Tiri, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Carl McHugh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna

CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team Top picks

Captain: Roy Krishna or Rafael Crivellaro

Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte or David Williams

CFC vs ATKMB match prediction

We predict a hard-fought win for ATK Mohun Bagan who look to be the better team heading into the game.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Note: The above CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, CFC vs ATKMB match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team and CFC vs ATKMB playing 11 do not guarantee positive results