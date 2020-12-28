Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Might Return To London To End Serie A Spell

Christian Eriksen is going to be a player in demand once the January transfer window opens. After leaving Spurs over a year ago, he is poised to return back to the London club as we look at some details surrounding the Eriksen and Tottenham transfer news.

Christian Eriksen transfer: Is Eriksen to Spurs on?

Eriksen was amongst the well-known stars for the London club during his time at the Premier League. Playing for Spurs for over six and a half years, the Belgian has spent quite a lot of time in North London. It is likely that the player would want to move back again after failing to perform at the same level in Italy for Inter Milan.

Also Read Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

The Danish playmaker made a switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan in a move worth £17 million. However, he has failed to make an impact and has been a regular on the bench for Inter Milan. With Antonio Conte not preferring to play him, it seems that Eriksen is already seeking a move out.

According to Don Balon, Eriksen is looking for a move away from Inter Milan after joining the Serie A club in January 2020. It is also rumoured that the player has made it clear that he wants to move and Inter Milan are also keen on cashing in on Eriksen in January.

Also Read Man United Equal record Of Scoring Multiple Goals In 11 Consecutive Top-flight Away Games

Don Balon has reported that Christian Eriksen's preferred choice for a move away from San Siro is a return to Tottenham Hotspur. The former Tottenham midfielder left the London side as he wanted to look for a new challenge in a new league. However, with things not working out for the Belgian, it looks like he will head back to England soon.

Inter Milan transfer news

Sky Sports has quoted Inter Milan's chief executive Beppe Marotta on how Eriksen is on the transfer list. He adds how it is not a punishment but just that Eriksen has struggled to settle into the squad. Beppe Marotta shares how it is right to give him the opportunity to find more space elsewhere.

Also Read Santos DISPUTE Lionel Messi's Goal Record, Claim Brazil Legend Pele Still Holds It

Many clubs are rumoured to have expressed interest in the signing of Christian Eriksen. The former Tottenham midfielder is also linked with a return to Arsenal, who are in dire need of a creative midfielder. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain are likely to have former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. It is believed that the Argentine will want a reunion with the Belgian who is looking for a way out of Inter Milan.

Also Read Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live