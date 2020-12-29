Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy?

Diego Costa has made his intentions clear to leave Atletico Madrid in January and the Spaniard skipped training while he negotiates his exit. The 32-year-old made a return to Atletico in 2018 after a successful yet eventful spell at Chelsea. The Spaniard's return, however, has been marred by injuries and a lack of playing team and has operated largely as a backup to new signing Luis Suarez.

Also Read: Santos DISPUTE Lionel Messi's Goal Record, Claim Brazil Legend Pele Still Holds It

Diego Costa transfer: Spaniard demands January exit over lack of playing time, skips training

According to multiple reports in Spanish media, Diego Costa has played his last game for Atletico Madrid and is set to terminate his contract with the club. The 32-year-old reportedly skipped training on Monday, and Atleti are willing to let the striker go, provided a suitable replacement cover can be found in the January transfer window. Without Costa, Suarez remains Diego Simeone's sole No.9, and with the ex-Barcelona star himself battling injury problems this season, Atletico will be keen to add a striker before letting the Spaniard go.

Diego Costa won’t extend his contract with Atlético Madrid. He’s set to leave the club in January - or next June as a free agent if no bids will arrive next month. 🔴⚪️ @MatteMoretto #Atleti #AtleticoMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Keen On Luring Young English Star Phil Foden Away From Man City: Report

Costa was one of the most lethal strikers in Europe during the 2013/14 season, with his 27 goals helping Atletico Madrid lift the LaLiga title, piping the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. A blockbuster transfer to Chelsea followed, where the Spaniard won the Premier League title in his very first season under Jose Mourinho, before adding another title two years later under Antonio Conte. However, the duo fell out following a series of rifts, and the striker eventually agreed on a return to Atletico in 2018 but has since failed to recapture his best form. It is claimed that whilst personal reasons are the official reason for Costa wanting a move, his primary concern is a lack of first-team football and would want guarantees at his next club.

Also Read: Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Might Return To London To End Serie A Spell

LaLiga news: Costa will face massive €25m fine if he joins LaLiga rivals

Following news of the Diego Costa contract termination, Sevilla have been linked with a move for the Brazil-born Spanish international. However, Spanish radio station Cadena Cope claims that the 32-year-old would need to pay Atletico a massive £23m in the event of him joining one of their three big rivals - Real, Barcelona or Sevilla. Costa will also have to hand over £4.5m if he signs for a different 'Champion team', applied to teams remaining in the Champions League. A move elsewhere would see Atleti would pay him the remaining €3.2m of his contract.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani Cleans Snow Off His Car's Windshield, Man United Fans React

(Image Courtesy: Diego Costa Instagram)