CFC Vs FCG Dream11 Team, Match Prediction, Top Picks And Other Match Details

FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final encounter (first leg) on Saturday, February 29. The game is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The match commences at 7:30 PM (IST).

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: Preview

Chennaiyin FC host league stage winners FC Goa in the first leg of the ISL semi-final on Saturday. FC Goa are on a five-match winning run and enter the semi-final as favourites. FC Goa managed 12 wins in their 18 league games and topped the league with a five-point advantage over second-placed ATK. Chennaiyin FC enjoyed a late surge of form that helped guide them to the semi-final. They are unbeaten in their last eight games. However, FC Goa hold an advantage over Chennaiyin FC when it comes to head-to-head encounters. They have won eight of the 15 clashes between the two teams.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: Injury and availability News

All players are available for the CFC vs FCG clash.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: Predicted XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: CFC vs FCG Dream11 top picks

Ferran Corominas and Nerijus Valskis are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Rafael Crivellaro and Hugo Boumous are also expected to rake in points in the CFC vs FCG clash. Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes and Andre Schembri are also top Dream11 picks.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: CFC vs FCG Dream11 top picks for Captain and Vice-Captain

Captain – Ferran Corominas, Nerijus Valskis, Hugo Boumous

– Ferran Corominas, Nerijus Valskis, Hugo Boumous Vice-Captain – Rafael Crivellaro, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa

– Rafael Crivellaro, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa Ferran Corominas and Nerijus Valskis will be the perfect picks as captain or vice-captain.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

CFC vs FCG Dream11 Prediction

FC Goa are likely to beat Chennaiyin FC.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.