COL Vs BOC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Argentina Superleague Live

Colon host Boca Juniors for their Matchday 22 clash of the Superliga Argentina 2019-20. Colon are on the 22nd spot of the table with 5 wins and 3 draws in the season so far (Losses 13). Colon have managed to bag a total of 18 points with a goal difference of -16. The hosts have not won a single game in their last five games (Draws 2, Losses 3). They will enter the clash after facing a 4-0 loss against Newell's.

Boca Juniors are currently on the second spot of the Superliga Argentina 2019-20 points table with 12 wins in 21 games (Draws 6, Losses 4). They have a total of 42 points to their name. Boca Juniors have won four times in their last five games (Draws 1). They have found the net 30 times this season and conceded only 8 goals. They have a goal difference of 22. Boca Juniors are trailing by 3 points from the top spot which is held by River Plate.

COL vs BOC is scheduled on February 29, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST at the Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López. Here are the COL vs BOC Dream11 prediction, COL vs BOC match prediction and COL vs BOC Playing 11 (probable).

COL vs BOC Dream11 Prediction

COL vs BOC Playing 11 (Probable)

COL vs BOC Dream11 prediction: Colon Playing 11 (Probable)

Burian; Delgado, Bianchi, Olivera, Vigo; Estigarriba, Zuqui, Fritzler, Chancalay; Morelo, Esparza

COL vs BOC Dream11 prediction: Boca Juniors Playing 11 (Probable)

Andrada; Buffarini, Alonso, Izquierdoz, Fabra; Campuzano, Salvio, Villa, G Fernandez; Soldado, Tevez

COL vs BOC Match Prediction

Looking at their current form, Boca Juniors are likely to win the clash against Colon.

COL vs BOC Dream11 Prediction: Full Squads

COL vs BOC Dream11 Prediction: Colon Full Squad

Leonardo Burián, Ignacio Chicco, Joaquin Hass, Bruno Bianchi, Emanuel Olivera, Alex Vigo, Damián Schmidt, Gastón Díaz, Gonzalo Escobar, Facundo Garcés, Matías Fritzler, Mauro Da Luz, Fernando Zuqui, Luis Rodríguez, Guillermo Celis, Federico Lértora, Mateo Hernández, Cristian Bernardi, Brian Galván, Brian Farioli, Marcelo Estigarribia, Rodrigo Aliendro, Gabriel Esparza, Agustín Doffo, Rafael Delgado, Rafael García, Lucas Viatri, Tomás Chancalay, Wilson Morelo, Santiago Pierotti, Tomás Sandoval, Brian Fernandez

COL vs BOC Dream11 Prediction: Boca Juniors Full Squad

Esteban Andrada, Marcos Díaz, Javier Bustillos, Manuel Roffo, Gastón Ávila, Emmanuel Mas, Júnior Alonso, Frank Fabra, Lisandro López, Carlos Izquierdoz, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Marcelo Weigandt, Julio Buffarini, Carlos Zambrano, Guillermo Fernández, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolás Capaldo, Jan Hurtado, Jorman Campuzano, Sebastián Villa, Iván Marcone, Leonardo Jara, Emanuel Reynoso, Nahuel Molina, Agustín Almendra, Ramón Ábila, Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zárate, Franco Soldano, Agustín Obando

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Image source: Boca Juniors' official Twitter account