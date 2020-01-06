CFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC are currently 6th in the ISL standings with 12 points from 10 games in the league this year. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are 9th in the table with 9 points from 9 matches. They will face off against each other at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday evening with three points up for grabs. Aridane Santana will be key for Odisha FC while the likes of Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis will be the key attacking players for the former ISL winners. Here is the CFC vs ODS Dream11 match prediction along with predicted line-ups for both ISL teams.

Chennaiyin FC players working hard ahead of Odisha clash

CFC vs ODS squads

Chennaiyin FC squad: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

Odisha FC squad: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.

Odisha FC's assistant coaches give pre-match squad updates

CFC vs ODS Dream11 team and prediction

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Lucian Goian, Edwin Vanspaul, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Xisco Hernandez

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (VC), Aridane Santana (C)

Odisha FC start as favourites to win.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

