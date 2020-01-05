KBFC Vs HYD Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC host Hyderabad for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Kerala Blasters are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with just 1 win in 10 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). The Kerala-based side has a total of 8 points to their name. Kerala Blasters FC have not won a single game in their last five clashes (Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 10 times this season and conceded 14 goals. They have a goal difference of (-4).

As for Hyderabad, they are on the last spot of the points table with 1 win in 10 games (Draws 2, Losses 7). The Hyderabad-based team have not won a single game in their last five ISL clashes. Hyderabad have managed to bag a total of 5 points in the season with a goal difference of (-11). The match is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here's the KBFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Why He Chose The No. 21 Jersey For His Return To AC Milan

KBFC vs HYD Dream11 Top Picks and Prediction

Goalkeeper

Kamaljit-Singh (HYD) (Points: 27)

Defenders

M Rakip (KBFC) (Points: 34)

R Gaikwad (KBFC) (Points: 26.5)

J Carneiro (KBFC) (Points: 37.5)

M Yasir (HYD) (Points: 21.5)

Midfielders

M Pereira (HYD) (Points: 43.5) (Vice-Captain)

S Cidoncha (KBFC) (Points: 42.5)

K Prasanth (KBFC) (Points: 35.5)

Forwards

B Ogbeche (KBFC) (Points: 48.5)

Robin-Singh (HYD) (Points: 21.5)

R Bouli (KBFC) (Points: 50.5) (Captain)

Kerala Blasters FC start as favourites to win the game.

Also Read | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes A Dig At A Manchester United Fan Who Tried To Troll Him

KBFC vs HYD Dream11 Squads

Kerala Blasters FC:

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski And Timo Werner Have Set The Bundesliga On Fire This Season

Hyderabad:

Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has The Lowest Win Percentage In Manchester United's History