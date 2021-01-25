CGO Vs LIB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, African Nations Championship Preview

The Congo Republic will lock horns against Libya in the Group B of the African Nations Championship 2020/21. The group stage Matchday 3 fixture will be played at the Japoma Stadium on Tuesday, January 26, with kick-off at 12:30 AM according to IST. Let’s look at CGO vs LIB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details of this African Championship 2021 match.

Here's how all teams stand after the end of MD2 of #TotalCHAN2020 👇



A | 🇨🇲🇲🇱🇧🇫🇿🇼

B | 🇨🇩🇱🇾🇳🇪🇨🇬

C | 🇲🇦🇹🇬🇷🇼🇺🇬

D | 🇬🇳🇿🇲🇹🇿🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/51XjGi1rox — #TotalCHAN2020 (@CAF_Online) January 23, 2021

The Congo Republic walk into the match as the last ranked team on the Group B table. The hosts of this game are currently slotted 4th as they have a single point to their name and are yet to win a single match in the ongoing group stage matches. The Congo Republic lost their first match against DR Congo by a narrow 1-0 margin with their second game ending in a 1-1 tie against Niger.

Libya, on the other hand, played out their tournament opener against Niger which ended in a 0-0 draw with their latest outing against DR Congo resulting in a staple 1-1 tie as both the teams split points on January 21. Libya are currently slotted 2nd on the group with two points to their name and will look to cement a top 2 slot for themselves with a win against The Congo Republic.

CGO vs LIB Dream11 Team (Squads)

The Congo Republic- Durel Avounou, Harvy Ossète, Chandrel Massanga, Bradley Mazikou, Archange Dieudonné Bintsouka, Silvère Ganvoula, Mavis Tchibota, Darnet Joe Ombandza Mpea, Merveil Ndockyt, Prince Ibara, Pavelh Ndzila, Junior Makiesse, Yann Mokombo, Chancel Massa, Bersyl Obassi, Gaius Makouta, Hardy Binguila, Borel Tomandzoto, Fernand Mayembo, Ravy Tsouka, Vladis-Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet, Beranger Itoua, Dimitri Bissiki, Cervelie Epoyo, Prince Mouandza, Sagesse Babele, Varel Joviale Rozan, Cosme Andrely Atoni Mavoungou, Julfin Ondongo, Faria Jobel Ondongo, Landry Bakima, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Mapata Mouandza, Giscard Mavoungou

Libya- Muetaz Husayn, Zakaria Alharash, Mohamed Bettamer,Mutassim Al Musrati, Moataz Al Mehdi, Abdalla Abdelrhman, Muaid Ellafi,Khalid Almaryami, Muftah Taqtaq, Alsanousi Ammar, Mohamed Mkaari, Abdallah Dagou, Sanad Al-Warfali, Rabia Al Shadi, Motasem Sabbou, Mohammed Ali, , Ali Maetouq, Mohamed Al Tarhoni, Elmehdi Elhouni, Ahmed El Trbi, Salah Fakhron, Abdalla Sherif, Tahir Bin Amir, Muad Allafi, Fathi Al-Talhy, Muad Alamami, Ahmed Azzaqa, Abdelaziz, Abdulhakim El Treki

CGO vs LIB Dream11 team: CGO vs LIB Playing 11

Goalkeeper- P. Ndzila

Defenders- D. Bissiki, S. Fakhron, J. Ondongo, M. Mouandza

Midfielders- I. Bodabous, C. Massanga, R. Alshadi, M. Makkari

Strikers- J.M. Ngombe, M. A. Mehdi

CGO vs LIB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- M.A. Mehdi or J.M. Ngombe

Vice-Captain- M. Makkari or C. Massanga

CGO vs LIB Match Prediction

We predict a win for Libya at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- The Congo Republic 1-3 Libya

Note: The above CGO vs LIB Dream11 prediction, CGO vs LIB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CGO vs LIB Dream11 Team and CGO vs LIB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.