Bruno Fernandes' Marvellous Free-kick Sinks Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; MUFC Fans Rejoice

Manchester United continued their fine run of form when they came up against Liverpool for the second time in over a week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had to settle for a draw during their visit to Anfield in the Premier League last week. But the Red Devils made no mistake at home when they hosted Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Bruno Fernandes, in particular, stood out on Sunday, as he netted a blistering freekick to knock the Reds out of the competition.

Man United vs Liverpool FA Cup results: Salah shines but Reds struggle

Mohamed Salah put the travelling side in the front in the 18th minute. The Egyptian international found himself in a one-on-one situation with Dean Henderson, chipping the ball comfortably over the shot-stopper. But Mason Greenwood equalised minutes later, as Man United successfully pulled off an epic goal on the counter-attack.

Marcus Rashford bagged the lead for the Old Trafford outfit soon in the second half. The English forward curled the ball into the far bottom corner with Alisson Becker struggling to get onto it. But Man United had no answer for Salah's attacking prowess with the former Roma Forward bringing up the equaliser after a horrendous mistake from Edinson Cavani.

Bruno Fernandes free-kick key to victory for Man United vs Liverpool

Liverpool maintained a majority of the possession in the game, but Man United succeeded in capitalising on their chances. Solskjaer's men managed to turn the tie around after conceding early with Bruno Fernandes bringing up the winner. Sadio Mane slid a tackle at Fred, inviting a booking from the referee. The Portuguese midfielder stepped up for the set-piece with all hopes pinned on him.

Fernandes struck a shot over midfielder Thiago Alcantara at the edge of the wall to curl the ball in the far post with Alisson Becker unable to stretch himself off wide. Bruno Fernandes' free-kick turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for Klopp, as the hosts succeeded in maintaining their lead until the final whistle.

Fans rejoice after scintillating Bruno Fernandes free-kick

What amazing good signing he has been @B_Fernandes8 — KCsTM (@KatlegoCs) January 24, 2021

A revelation. Deeply impacting. Lovable to watch always. — Alex (@AbandaAlex_) January 24, 2021

Wat an incredible free kick from Bruno Fernández — Heisman (@Heisman89715822) January 24, 2021

i LOVE this new style you’ve got going on 👏🏼 — Fredrik (@F_Edits) January 24, 2021

Man United vs West Ham in fifth round of FA Cup

Following their impressive FA Cup results, Man United will next take on West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Interestingly, West Ham United defeated Doncaster 4-0, with Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan netting once each, apart from an own goal from Andy Butler.

