FA Cup Results And Highlights: Man United Sink Liverpool, Chelsea Hammer Luton Town

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by defending champions Liverpool in the Premier League a week ago. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men left no stone unturned when the two sides came up again, in the fourth round of the FA Cup this time around. Man United produced a sensational display at home to edge past the defending Premier League champions, into the next round of the FA Cup.

Also Read | Man United bag most points in Premier League games after conceding early this season

Man United vs Liverpool FA Cup results: Solskjaer's men triumphant against Anfield outfit

Man United conceded early in the 18th minute when Mohamed Salah chipped in over Dean Henderson after Roberto Firmino put him through on a one-on-one situation. But Mason Greenwood equalised soon, completing an epic counter-attack. Marcus Rashford put his side in the driving seat for the first time in the game, minutes into the second half.

But Man United had no answer to Salah's brilliance as he levelled up for Klopp following a horrendous mistake from Edinson Cavani. Things took a turn for the better for the hosts when Sadio Mane fouled Fred. Man United were awarded a free-kick with Mane receiving a yellow card.

And Bruno Fernandes stepped up for the set-piece, netting a sensational freekick-in the far bottom right corner. Despite Liverpool's possession-dominance, the Red Devils capitalised on their chances to win the tie. The Old Trafford outfit next play West Ham United in the competition.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' unbelievable stats compared to Ronaldo's first 50 Man United games

Chelsea vs Luton Town FA Cup results: Tammy Abraham strikes thrice

Frank Lampard has been on the receiving end of criticism following their Premier League debacle this season. And the Blues looked to make amends when they hosted Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Tammy Abraham scored twice within six minutes for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

But Jordan Clark pulled one goal back in the 30th minute, striking a sensational volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Tammy Abraham, however, went on to complete his hat-trick, completing a clinical finish from a close range. The Stamford Bridge outfit next play Barnsley in the fifth round.

Also Read | Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits club "Not Ready to Compete" after Leicester loss

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup highlights

💪 | "I've worked hard to get back to full fitness as quick as I have done, so it's nice to be back in the goals and to win the game."



Another strike against his old enemy for the fit-again DCL. 👌 — Everton (@Everton) January 24, 2021

Everton started off to a stunning start in the Premier League but failed to maintain the momentum as the season progressed. But Carlo Ancelotti's men left no room for any mishappening when they took on Sheffield United on Wednesday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina struck one goal each to seal a spot in the fifth round of the competition while also maintaining their defensive stability with a clean sheet.

Also Read | Chelsea yet to win against top six Premier League sides despite spending £222m last summer

FA Cup highlights

Chorley 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

Brighton 2-1 Blackpool

Millwall 0-3 Bristol City

Barnsley 1-0 Norwich City

Sheffield United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

West Ham United 4-0 Doncaster

Swansea 5-1 Nottingham Forest

Cheltenham 1-3 Manchester City

Fulham 0-3 Burnley

Brentford 1-3 Leicester City

Image courtesy: Chelsea, Man United Twitter