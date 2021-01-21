CGO Vs NGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Nations Championship Game Preview

Congo (CGO) will lock horns with Niger (NGR) in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Thursday, January 21. The Group B Matchday 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, January 22 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Japoma Stadium. Here's a look at our CGO vs NGR Dream11 prediction, team and top picks ahead of the crunch contest.

Congo vs Niger match preview

Congo have had a poor start to their African Nations Championship tournament as they suffered a 1-0 loss against regional neighbours Congo DR. Chico Ushindi scored the only goal of the game but Congo manager Valdo Filho will be concerned that his team managed only one shot on goal during their opening game of the tournament. Congo are at the bottom of Group B and Valdo is under pressure to deliver a win against Niger as a defeat could end their chances of qualifying into the quarter-final stages.

Predicted starting line-up for Congo: Pavelh Ndzila, Dimitry Bissiki, Julfin Ondongo, Faria Ondongo, Varel Rozan, Chandrel Massanga, Bercy Lesse, Mick Ossete, Prince Obongo, Jaures Ngombe, Bersyl Obassi.

On the other hand, Niger opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Libya on Matchday 1. However, Niger manager Harouna Doula Gabde will take the positives from his side's performance, particularly as they kept the Libyan at bay the entire 90 minutes. A win for Niger would see them go top of Group B with four points and edge closer to the quarter-finals.

Predicted starting line-up for Niger: Abdoul Halidou, Ismael Souley, Amadou Harouna, Kimba Koudize, Abdoulkarim Mamoudou, Ousseni Badamassi, Boubacar Goumey, Issa Djibrilla, Issa Mossi, Adamou Issa, Ibrahim Boubacar.

CGO vs NGR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Pavelh Ndzila

Defenders - Dimitry Bissiki, Julfin Ondongo, Ismael Souley (C), Amadou Harouna (VC)

Midfielders - Chandrel Massanga, Bercy Lesse, Ousseni Badamassi, Boubacar Goumey

Forwards - Jaures Ngombe, Adamou Issa

CGO vs NGR Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Congo - Jaures Ngombe, Bersyl Obassi

Top picks for Niger - Ismael Souley, Amadou Harouna

CGO vs NGR match prediction

Both teams are yet to score in the tournament but Niger appeared to be more defensively solid in their opening game. Our prediction for the game is a 1-0 win for Niger.

Note: The CGO vs NGR Dream11 prediction, top picks and CGO vs NGR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The aforementioned CGO vs NGR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Fenifoot Twitter