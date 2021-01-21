CGO Vs NGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Nations Championship Game Preview

Quick links:
Congo (CGO) will lock horns with Niger (NGR) in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Thursday, January 21. The Group B Matchday 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, January 22 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Japoma Stadium. Here's a look at our CGO vs NGR Dream11 prediction, team and top picks ahead of the crunch contest.
Congo have had a poor start to their African Nations Championship tournament as they suffered a 1-0 loss against regional neighbours Congo DR. Chico Ushindi scored the only goal of the game but Congo manager Valdo Filho will be concerned that his team managed only one shot on goal during their opening game of the tournament. Congo are at the bottom of Group B and Valdo is under pressure to deliver a win against Niger as a defeat could end their chances of qualifying into the quarter-final stages.
On the other hand, Niger opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Libya on Matchday 1. However, Niger manager Harouna Doula Gabde will take the positives from his side's performance, particularly as they kept the Libyan at bay the entire 90 minutes. A win for Niger would see them go top of Group B with four points and edge closer to the quarter-finals.
Both teams are yet to score in the tournament but Niger appeared to be more defensively solid in their opening game. Our prediction for the game is a 1-0 win for Niger.
Note: The CGO vs NGR Dream11 prediction, top picks and CGO vs NGR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The aforementioned CGO vs NGR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.