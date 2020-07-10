Champions League Draw Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Draw Live?

Champions League action is all set to return in August after a four-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draw will see the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid await their further Champions League fixtures, while the Europa League draw will have Manchester United and Inter Milan fans excited. The Champions League draw 2020 will pick teams for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and determine who will be the 'home' side, despite all matches being played in Lisbon and being one-legged ties. Here's how to watch Champions League draw live stream, Champions League draw time and all other details.

How to watch Champions League draw live stream? Changes in Champions League fixtures and format

Like other major competitions, the Champions League was also drastically affected by the coronavirus crisis. Four Champions League fixtures were postponed due to the pandemic, including Barcelona's clash against Napoli and Real Madrid's trip to Manchester City. The draw will see 12 teams await their fate, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund already eliminated with their Round of 16 fixtures being completed before lockdown. The remaining four Round of 16 fixtures, i.e, Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea and Juventus vs Lyon will take place at their original venues with the winners qualifying for the Champions League mini-tournament.

The #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon between 12 and 23 August 2020. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.



Read more ⬇️ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 17, 2020

How to watch Champions League draw live stream? When and where will the Champions League mini-tournament be held?

The remaining Champions League last-16 matches will be played on August 7/8 at their original venues, with the qualifying teams then playing the latter half of the tournament in Lisbon, Portugal. With safety concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League quarter-final and the semi-final will be single-legged ties played at Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade and Benfica's Estadio da Luz. The quarterfinal fixtures will take place between August 12-15, with the semi-final matches set to be played on August 18-19. The Champions League final will be held at the Estadio da Luz on August 23.

How to watch Champions League draw live stream? Champions League Draw 2020 preview

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta and Leipzig have already qualified for the Champions League quarter-final after their Round of 16 victories. Bayern Munich hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea before their second leg fixture at the Allianz Arena. Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and their away goals advantage marks them as favourites for the tie. Lyon defeated Juventus 1-0 at home, but the Bianconeri are likely to overturn their deficit in Turin unless the Ligue1 side can pull off an Ajax and surprise everyone in the competition. Barcelona bagged an important away goal in their 1-1 draw against Napoli and will look to put the tie to bed when they host the second leg at Camp Nou.

How to watch Champions League draw live stream? Champions League draw time and telecast

The Champions League draw will be held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, July 10, 2020. Fans wondering on how to watch Champions League draw live stream can view it on UEFA's official website (UEFA.com). One can also watch the Champions League draw live stream on the Sony LIV app, and the Champions League draw time is 3.30 PM IST. Fans in India can also watch the Champions League live telecast on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD at 3:30 PM.

