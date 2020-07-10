Man United Make Premier League HISTORY By Scoring 3 Goals Or More In 4 Successive Wins

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United continued their winning streak against Aston Villa as they look to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League with an aim to compete in the Champions League next season. With the victory at Villa Park, the Red Devils made Premier League history, becoming the first team to win four games with a three-goal margin or more, in succession.

Man United wins: Red Devils' fourth win by a three-goal margin

Man United were up against relegation-battling Aston Villa on Matchday 34. The game saw typical Man United dominance, scoring thrice while conceding none. Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 27th minute after he was fouled in the penalty area, though controversy erupted later on whether it was a penalty. This was the Portuguese international’s fourth goal in three games, scoring once at least in the previous three fixtures.

One goal ✔️

One assist ✔️



Just another day at the office for Bruno 😏#MUFC #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/tYZG7asy7v — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2020

Mason Greenwood doubled his side's lead in injury time of the first half, striking from the edge of the penalty box, leaving Pepe Reina helpless. Paul Pogba hit the final nail in Villa's coffin after scoring the third goal to seal the victory for Man United. Bruno Fernandes attempted an unconventional corner kick, crossing it towards Pogba, who was looming at the edge of the penalty area. The France international struck the low-lying cross into the net to hamper Villa’s efforts.

Man United wins: New Premier League record for Red Devils

The victory set a new record for Man United in the Premier League. Solskjaer’s side are now the first team in the English top flight to have won four successive games with a difference of three goals or more. The Red Devils saw off the Sheffield challenge, defeating them 3-0, followed by a similar scoreline against Brighton. Though Man United conceded twice against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, they went on to score five past their opponents to maintain a three-goal difference. No team before had won four games in succession with a three or more goal difference before the game at Villa Park.

Premier League standings update

Man United have closed the difference with fourth-placed Leicester City in Premier League standings, with the Red Devils (58) just one point behind the Foxes. Man United are unbeaten in their previous 10 games and will next play Southampton on Monday (Tuesday according to IST) at Old Trafford.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Twitter handle