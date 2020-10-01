Champions League Draw Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Draw Live

Within weeks of Bayern Munich clinching the 2019-20 Champions League title, the battle for the trophy is set to begin again. The 2020-21 Champions League season will see several strengthened sides, most of whom fell short of winning the accolade last time out. Former champions Liverpool will look to reclaim the UCL after their disastrous performance against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. Barcelona, on the other hand, will look to clinch their sixth European title, a dream that was shattered mercilessly by Bayern Munich in that encounter in Lisbon.

Champions League draw live stream details

The Champions League draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 1 at the RTS Studios in Geneva, Switzerland. A total of 32 teams will participate in the draw. The Champions League draw live stream will be available on the official website of UEFA. The details of the draw will be provided on the official social media handles of the Champions League. The draw will be televised on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch Champions League draw in the UK?: BT Sport 1 at 4 pm BST

How to watch Champions League draw in Spain?: Movistar Liga de Campeones and Gol at 5 pm CET

How to watch Champions League draw in France?: RMC Sport, Telefoot and TF1 at 5 pm CET

How to watch Champions League draw in the USA?: CBS Sports at 11 am US time

Champions League draw pots

Pot 1: Bayern, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit, Porto

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Olympiakos, Lazio, Atalanta (two more clubs will qualify for the Champions League after the playoffs on September 30)

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Rennes, Ferencvaros

Champions League draw details

A total of 26 teams have directly qualified for the Champions League group stage after finishing in the top four in their respective domestic leagues. Six more teams will be handed a Champions League berth after the playoffs. The teams have been divided into four pots, with the first pot containing the title holders, Europa League winners and the winners of the six highest-ranked domestic leagues in Europe. Besides the draw, an award ceremony will be hosted that will see the coronation of the best player in the competition from last season, apart from the outstanding performer in each segment for the same.

Champions League group stage schedule

Matchday 1: October 20/21

Matchday 2: October 27/28

Matchday 3: November 3/4

Matchday 4: November 24/25

Matchday 5: December 1/2

Matchday 6: December 8/9

