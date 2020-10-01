Champions League Draw Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Draw Live

Within weeks of Bayern Munich clinching the 2019-20 Champions League title, the battle for the trophy is set to begin again. The 2020-21 Champions League season will see several strengthened sides, most of whom fell short of winning the accolade last time out. Former champions Liverpool will look to reclaim the UCL after their disastrous performance against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. Barcelona, on the other hand, will look to clinch their sixth European title, a dream that was shattered mercilessly by Bayern Munich in that encounter in Lisbon.
It's the Group Stage #UCLdraw tomorrow! 🙌— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 30, 2020
The 32 clubs are set 👇👇👇https://t.co/rTDrrQCzue
The Champions League draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 1 at the RTS Studios in Geneva, Switzerland. A total of 32 teams will participate in the draw. The Champions League draw live stream will be available on the official website of UEFA. The details of the draw will be provided on the official social media handles of the Champions League. The draw will be televised on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 8.30 pm IST.
A total of 26 teams have directly qualified for the Champions League group stage after finishing in the top four in their respective domestic leagues. Six more teams will be handed a Champions League berth after the playoffs. The teams have been divided into four pots, with the first pot containing the title holders, Europa League winners and the winners of the six highest-ranked domestic leagues in Europe. Besides the draw, an award ceremony will be hosted that will see the coronation of the best player in the competition from last season, apart from the outstanding performer in each segment for the same.
Matchday 1: October 20/21
Matchday 2: October 27/28
Matchday 3: November 3/4
Matchday 4: November 24/25
Matchday 5: December 1/2
Matchday 6: December 8/9