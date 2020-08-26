PSG Become The Most Tweeted About Team On Twitter During UEFA Champions League Campaign

The extended 2019-20 season ended on Sunday with the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich. While the Bundesliga champions eventually sealed the win and the treble, PSG won a lot of admiration en route to their journey to the Champions League final. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing matches to be played behind closed doors, fans flocked to social media platforms to voice their opinion and support.

PSG trump Bayern Munich as the most tweeted about team despite Champions League final loss

While PSG were handed a defeat in the Champions League final on Sunday, the Parisians were the most talked-about team globally on Twitter. Neymar's transfer to PSG has played a massive role in their rise to popularity, with the Brazilian international being one of the most followed stars on social media. While Bayern Munich lifted the Champions League title, they were third on the list, with FC Barcelona taking second place. The Bavarian giants handed Barcelona a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the quarter-final, and the uproar on Twitter saw them rise in the list of most tweeted about teams.

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich retained their positions in the list for most tweeted about teams in India, while PSG dropped below the top three. Manchester United claimed the top spot, with the Red Devils boasting a large fan base in the country. Man United's position does come as a surprise to many, as the Red Devils were not part of the Champions League this season, and instead played in the Europa League. Manchester United also dominated the top 10 topics in India during the Champions League, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho dominating Twitter conversations in India during the UCL campaign.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and the UEFA Europa League made the top five, while the Champions League, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid made the top 10. The PSG vs Bayern Champions League final was the most talked about game on Twitter across the globe, while the Barcelona vs Bayern clash and the PSG vs Atalanta clash made the top three. In India, Bayern Munich's 8-2 win in the match against Barcelona made the most buzz, followed by the Champions League final and the Bayern vs Chelsea clash.

Most Tweeted about matches (Globally):

PSG vs FC Bayern Munich Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich Atalanta vs PSG

Most Tweeted about matches (India):

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich PSG vs Bayern Munich Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Top Related Topics (India):

Bruno Fernandes,

Jadon Sancho

Paul Pogba

Marcus Rashford

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Champions League

Liverpool FC

Chelsea

Manchester United

Real Madrid CF

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)