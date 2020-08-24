Champions League Final: David Alaba Consoles Neymar After Bayern Clinch 6th European Cup

Hans-Dieter Flick's historic debut season with Bayern Munich concluded with a Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday. Even as Bayern Munich celebrated their Champions League final victory, there was visible dissatisfaction and heartbreak for the Ligue 1 champions, with Neymar in particular shedding tears after the final whistle. However, the Brazil international found support from Bayern's David Alaba after the final whistle.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe began the Champions League final with high hopes of clinching the club's first-ever European silverware. The two superstars were handed brilliant opportunities in the first half to open the scoring but failed to capitalise on their chances. Bayern Munich also saw some decent attacks, with Robert Lewandowski hitting the post once early on in a first half that ended goalless.

Having seen PSG's resolute defensive strategy, Bayern Munich came up with a different tactic altogether in the second half. The Bavarians' change of tactics paid off when Kingsley Coman headed home in the 59th minute, courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Joshua Kimmich from outside the penalty box. PSG appeared to have lost control of the game after the opener and could not bag the equaliser.

Neymar in tears after Champions League final defeat, David Alaba consoles Brazilian

Having clinched their sixth Champions League title, the Bavarians began celebrating their treble win wildly on the field. However, scenes in the PSG camp were another matter altogether with the Parisians' dream of winning their first piece of European silverware shattered in Lisbon. Neymar, who was roped in by the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona in 2017 in an attempt to achieve European glory could not hold back his emotions and was seen crying uncontrollably after the full-time whistle.

Even as the entire Bayern Munich squad ran onto the field to celebrate the Champions League glory, David Alaba decided otherwise. The defender went on to hug an emotional Neymar and tried to console him after the loss, while Hansi Flick also came up to the Brazilian. The visuals of Neymar crying after the Champions League final and David Alaba's heartwarming gesture could not escape the lens, with Twitterati heaping praise on the defender.

Twitterati react to David Alaba's gesture after Champions League final

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter