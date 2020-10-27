Champions League Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Matchday 6 Live, TV Schedule And Fixtures

In what is turning out to be a very hectic couple of weeks for clubs across Europe, Champions League action returns this week as the Matchday 2 schedule takes shape. Following the opening matchday last week, the second round of the Champions League fixtures will see Bayern Munich continue their title defence after a blistering victory over Atletico Madrid in their opening tie.

How to watch Champions League live? Champions League live stream details

The Champions League fixtures will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports network. The Champions League live stream will be provided on SonyLIV. Champions League Matchday 2 scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the respective teams, apart from the official pages of the competition.

Champions League Matchday 2 key fixtures: Bayern take on Lokomotiv Moscow

Defending European champions Bayern Munich will take on Russian Premier League outfit Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday. The Bavarians started their title defence with a scintillating 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid and look to continue their fine form against the hosts. Lokomotiv Moscow, on the other hand, arrive into the game following a 2-2 draw against RB Salzburg in the opening fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach host Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Champions League campaign started off rather disappointingly. Los Blancos were treated to a startling Shakhtar Donestk side at home, conceding thrice in the first half, only to narrow down the scoreline with two second-half goals. A victory in El Clasico last Saturday provides a major impetus to Zinedine Zidane' side. Monchengladbach, on the other hand, saw off a sensational challenge from Serie A giants Inter Milan on UCL MD 1 with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Champions League schedule

(All times in IST)

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich - Tuesday, October 27,11.25 pm IST

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan - Tuesday, October 27,11.25 pm

Marseille vs Manchester City - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 1.30 am

Liverpool vs Midtjylland - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 1.30 am

Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 1.30 am

Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 1.30 am

Atalanta vs Ajax - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 1.30 am

Krasnodar vs Chelsea - Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11.25 pm

Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG - Wednesday, October 28, 11.25 pm

Juventus vs Barcelona - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 28, 1.30 am

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 28, 1.30 am

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter