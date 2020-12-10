Champions League Qualified Teams: When Is The UCL Knockout Draw? Pots And Key Dates

With the 2020-21 Champions League group stages done and dusted, the focus will now shift to the 16 teams that will compete in the knockout stages of the elite competition. Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Madrid sealed the last four spots on Wednesday night to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Sevilla as the Champions League qualified teams. Here's a preview of the Champions League last-16 draw, which is scheduled to take place in Nyom, Switzerland on Monday, December 14.

When is the Champions League draw? UCL knockout draw schedule

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14. It will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland. The coverage for the UCL last 16 draw will begin from 11:00 am BST (4:30 pm IST) onwards. The event can be streamed live on UEFA.com.

UCL last-16 pots: Group winners

Pot 1

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Liverpool (England)

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

UCL last-16: Group runners-up

Pot 2

Atalanta (Italy)

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Lazio (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Porto (Poto)

Sevilla (Spain)

How does the UCL-last 16 draw work?

The group winners won't be facing any other team from Pot 1 while the group runners-up will not be able to face any other team from Pot 2. Each last-16 pairing in the Round of 16 will pit a club from Pot 1 against a team from Pot 2. Clubs who faced each other in the group stage cannot be drawn together, while sides from the same country will also be kept apart.

The teams in Pot 1 will all play the second leg of their last-16 ties at home meaning that all teams from Pot 2 will play their first leg of the last-16 tie at home.

UCL schedule for the rest of the tournament

The round of 16 first legs will be played on February 15-16. The second legs will be played on March 16-17. The Champions League quarter-final games will be held on April 6 and 14. The Champions League semi-finals will be held on April 17 and May 5 and the final will be played on May 29th in Istanbul.

Image Credits - AP