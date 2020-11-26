Champions League Results And Highlights: Real Madrid Beat Inter, Atalanta Sink Liverpool

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid have some splendid memories at San Siro having clinched their 11th Champions League title at the ground back in 2016 following a victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos continued their fine form in Milan on Wednesday when they took the pitch at San Siro, defeating Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos crush 10-man Nerazzurri

Zinedine Zidane's men struggled in the initial games of the Champions League, losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening fixture. But the LaLiga champions have since enjoyed a decent run of form, as they defeated Inter Milan 2-0 to edge closer to sealing a berth in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 5th minute after Nacho Fernandez was brought down inside the box. Eden Hazard made no mistake from the spot, netting his first goal in the competition in the past three years. Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo doubled the lead a minute after his introduction in the game as he converted a decent cross from Lucas Vasquez. The game also saw Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal's sent off after he ended up in an argument with the referee.

Liverpool vs Atalanta: Klopp's men stunned by Serie A hotshots

Premier League champions Liverpool were left stunned by Atalanta at Anfield as the travelling side struck twice to win the game. Despite an intriguing first half, neither of the sides could make a breakthrough. Atalanta came out all guns blazing in the second half to bag three points from their visit to Anfield.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck twice in a span of four minutes to leave Klopp's men in shock. Liverpool had no shots on target at Anfield, exposing the Reds' attacking struggles against La Dea. Despite the defeat, Liverpool lead group D with nine points after four games. A draw in their next game against Ajax will be enough to see them through the group.

Diego Maradona dead: Pre-match tribute to Argentine legend

The Champions League games were marked with despair and sorrow with the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The Napoli great died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday after a long struggle with illness, including recent brain surgery. Players mourned the unfortunate loss before the start of the games, maintaining a moment of silence.

Champions League highlights

Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid

Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Marseille 0-2 Porto

Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter