Champions League Results: Chelsea, Barcelona And Juventus Qualify For Round Of 16

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League saw multiple teams secure their places in the knockout stages of the competition. A total of 26 goals were scored across the eight fixtures, with the round of fixtures seeing some great games being played. Here is the Champions League results round-up and the list of the UCL qualified teams.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Messi-less Barca wrap up progression

First Champions League goal ✅

🔵🔴 First goal for Barcelona ✅



🇺🇸 Sergiño Dest 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/LclgTfPshR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Ronald Koeman’s side had made the trip to Ukraine without Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, but they didn’t let that show as they recorded an emphatic away victory. New signing Sergino Dest made history in the second half as he became the first American to score for the Spanish club. After the defender’s strike, the floodgates seemed to open for Barcelona, with a Martin Braithwaite double and a late Antoine Griezmann strike wrapping up a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Chelsea vs Rennes: Blues leave it late to confirm knockout spot

In a match which saw the French side give a good account of themselves, it was ultimately a Frenchman in Olivier Giroud which scored the winner in the 2-1 victory. The Blues started the game strongly, with Timo Werner missing a great chance to open the scoring. However, it was youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi who found the net midway through the first half, latching onto a perfect Mason Mount ball to give his side the lead.

Despite going behind, Rennes continued to apply the pressure going forward, with Edouard Mendy making some great saves. The hosts finally got their reward, with Serhou Guirassy scoring a bullet header with just five minutes remaining on the clock. However, super-sub Olivier Giroud secured Chelsea’s qualification with a towering header after the keeper had saved Timo Werner’s shot, with the Blues going home with a 2-1 victory.

Champions League results: Which are the other UCL qualified teams?

As many as four teams booked their place in the Round of 16 stage of this year’s UEFA Champions League with impressive victories. Just like Chelsea, Group E team Sevilla recorded a late 2-1 victory over Russian side Krasnodar to advance to the next round. Joining Barcelona in the next round was Serie A side Juventus, who beat Ferencvaros 2-1 at home to extend their Champions League journey.

Champions League highlights: How other teams fared

🖤💛 Champions League sensation Erling Haaland = top scorer this season 🔝#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Erling Haaland continued his ridiculous scoring streak in Europe, with the 20-year-old scoring a brace in Dortmund’s 3-0 victory at home. A Bruno Fernandes-inspired Man United side dispatched Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 at Old Trafford to take firm control of Group H, while an early Neymar penalty meant that PSG beat RB Leipzig 1-0. Here is the complete Champions League results summary -

Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea

Lazio 3-1 Zenit

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros

Manchester United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig

Image Credits: UEFA Champions League Twitter