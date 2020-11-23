PSG Could Sell Neymar To Keep Kylian Mbappe Away From Real Madrid With BIG Contract

With the current deals of Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar expiring in 2022, speculation has been rife about the futures of two of their most important players. Reports covering the Neymar transfer rumours had earlier suggested that the Brazilian was ready to snub Barcelona and extend his contract with the Parisians, while Kylian Mbappe transfer news continues to link the Frenchman with a move to LaLiga or the Premier League. Now, PSG news this week suggests the club could make a huge call when it comes to deciding the future of Neymar and Mbappe.

PSG to take huge Neymar transfer call to keep Mbappe

While it is widely believed that PSG want to keep both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for years to come, L’Equipe reports that the Paris outfit may not have the financial resources to do so. According to the French publication, the Ligue 1 champions are considering selling Neymar in order to generate funds for a new contract for Kylian Mbappe. With both players looking for improved terms in the new deal, the club may have to end up letting go of Neymar to keep hold of the Frenchman.

PSG star Neymar is one of the best-paid players in world football, earning €24 million net per year. On the other hand, per media reports, Kylian Mbappe earns €20.7m per year before tax. With the duo one of the highest-paid players in Ligue 1, media reports suggest Kylian Mbappe would be looking for a salary similar to that of Neymar in his next contract. With the Frenchman the younger of the two players, it appears PSG may prioritize the attacker as they plan for their future.

Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours roundup

The forward has been in sensational form for PSG this season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in just nine appearances this season. The youngster’s goalscoring exploits in recent seasons have seen him linked with many clubs in the past.

Multiple reports covering Real Madrid transfer news suggest that the Spanish champions are interested in bringing the 21-year-old to the Bernabeu. According to many publications, the club is looking to complete the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer as they harbour hopes of seeing the Frenchman line up alongside Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland in the future.

