Champions League Round Of 16 Second Leg Fixtures, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

Following a near five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Champions League action is set to return from August 7. There are still a total of 12 teams standing in the UCL with four quarterfinal spots still up for grabs. Atalanta, PSG, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid have confirmed their place in the UCL quarterfinals while four other teams will join them following the completion of their second leg ties. The other Round of 16 UCL ties remaining in the competition will see Man City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon, Barcelona vs Napoli and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea. Here's all you need to know about the Champions League fixtures for the Round of 16 second leg encounters and UCL live stream details.

Champions League live stream details

Fans in the UK can catch the Champions League games live on BT Sport. Sony Network is the official broadcast partner for Champions League games in India. The UCL matches will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Fans can also watch the UCL live stream on the Sony LIV app.

Champions League fixtures for remaining Round of 16 games: Champions League schedule

Man City vs. Real Madrid (Aggregate: 2-1) Friday, August 7 (Saturday, August 8 at 12:30 am IST)

Pep Guardiola's Man City hold a 2-1 advantage from their first-leg win at the Santiago Bernabeu heading into the clash at the Etihad. The LaLiga champions will be without talismanic club captain Sergio Ramos as the defender was shown a red card in the first leg. Isco gave Real Madrid the lead in the first leg but goals from Gabriel Jesus and a penalty from Kevin De Bruyne saw Man City pick up a crucial win.

Juventus vs. Lyon (Aggregate: 0-1) Friday, August 7 (Saturday, August 8 at 12:30 am IST)

Ligue 1 giants Lyon will head to the Allianz Stadium to face Juventus but with a slender 1-0 lead. Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the game when Maurizio Sarri's side visited the Groupama Stadium back in February. However, the Serie A champions are favourites to overturn the deficit and progress through to the quarterfinals with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in their ranks.

Barcelona vs. Napoli (Aggregate: 1-1) Saturday, August 8 (Sunday, August 9, 12:30 am IST)

Napoli hitman Dries Mertens put Gennaro Gattuso's side ahead in the first leg of their UCL clash against Barcelona at Naples in February. However, Antoine Griezmann scored a vital away goal for the Blaugrana and the Spanish giants will be hoping to complete the job at the Camp Nou over the weekend. Barcelona haven't won the UCL since 2015 and are eager to end their drought for European success.

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (Aggregate: 3-0) Saturday, August 8 (Sunday, August 9, 12:30 am IST)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recorded a clinical 3-0 win against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first-leg clash. A brace from Serge Gnabry and a late strike from Robert Lewandowski made easy work of the Blues. However, after a defeat in the FA Cup final against Arsenal, Chelsea will be giving it their all at the Allianz Arena in a bid to overturn the 3-0 deficit.

