Lionel Messi To Retire In 3-4 Years? Bartomeu Hints At Barcelona Captain's Future

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi will end his career at the Camp Nou despite rumours of a transfer away from the club. However, he also added that Lionel Messi could retire as a player in the next 3-4 years. Messi's contract with Barcelona expires next summer and he has been linked with a return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots.

Is Messi retiring? Barca president dismisses Lionel Messi transfer rumours

While speaking to beIN SPORTS, the 57-year-old Bartomeu remained confident that Lionel Messi will finish his professional career at Barcelona. "It's not only me, but Messi himself also says he wants to finish his career here," he said. However, Bartomeu hinted that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could call it quits in another three or four years. "Whenever he decides to retire, in three or four years, I'm sure it will be here."

🗣 Josep María Bartomeu on Leo Messi:



"Lionel Messi will retire as a #Barcelona in three or four years. It's not just me who says it.



Messi says it himself, he wants to finish his professional playing career at Barcelona and it's the only club for him."



[beIN SPORTS]#FCB pic.twitter.com/Cxai7ax8mE — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) August 6, 2020

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi future decided?

The Barcelona chief then lavished praise on the club's all-time leading goalscorer, branding the Argentine as the best player in the history of the sport. "Lionel Messi is the best player in the world right now and the best there ever has been," he claimed. In conclusion, Bartomeu reiterated that Messi is going nowhere despite the transfer rumours and current turmoil at the club. Bartomeu remains confident that Messi will sign a contract extension soon as he said: "He's been here since he was a kid and knows he's a big part of the club. Messi has made it clear that he wants to stay here."

Is Messi retiring? Lionel Messi transfer news

Lionel Messi turned 33 in June and is slowly but surely entering the twilight years of his career. However, the Barcelona captain is showing no signs of slowing down as he was the top scorer (25) and recorded the most assists (21) during the 2019-20 LaLiga season. Messi's future at Barcelona came under speculation due to the reported issues with manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Inter and Man City interest cools off

Messi was linked with a move away from the Camp Nou with Inter Milan and Man City reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona talisman. Inter boss Antonio Conte rubbished any rumours that Lionel Messi would arrive at the San Siro anytime soon while City boss Pep Guardiola also ruled out a transfer for his former star. However, Messi has previously admitted that he wants to return to his hometown club, Newell's Old Boys, just before he hangs up his boots as a professional footballer.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram