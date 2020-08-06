Who Is Dan Friedkin? US Businessman Leads Consortium To Purchase Serie A Side AS Roma

The AS Roma takeover made headlines on Thursday after it was reported that US billionaire Dan Friedkin signed a deal to purchase the Italian club. Roma revealed the takeover by The Friedkin Group was valued at a whopping €591m (£533m) with the deal expected to be closed by the end of August. As Roma gear up for a takeover right on the eve of their Europa League clash against Sevilla, here's a look at who is Dan Friedkin and why he's interested in becoming the new AS Roma owner.

Official statement regarding the ownership of AS Roma.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/klCQq76tbB pic.twitter.com/F15rSXTdt1 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 6, 2020

Who is Dan Friedkin? Dan Friedkin net worth

Dan Friedkin is an American businessman and CEO of The Friedkin Group who is set to become the president of Serie A club AS Roma. Friedkin also owns Gulf States Toyota and sold a reported $9 billion worth of Toyotas in 2018. According to reports from Forbes, the Dan Friedkin net worth figure is an estimated $4.1 billion. The 55-year-old businessman is also an investor in luxury hospitality management firm Auberge Resorts. On August 6, 2020, Friedkin signed a preliminary contract to pay €591m (£533m) and buy out James Pallotta, the main shareholder of AS Roma.

Serie A news: AS Roma takeover by The Friedkin Group

In a statement released by ex-Roma president James Pallotta, he revealed that the AS Roma takeover deal has been completed and he has signed the deal to close his operations at the club. The 62-year-old added that The Dan Friedkin Group has demonstrated total commitment towards finalising the AS Roma takeover over the past 10 months to lead the club forward in a positive way. "I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma," he stated. In 2012, a group of US investors led by Pallotta purchased AS Roma but struggled to revive the fortunes of the club, who won their last Serie A title in 2001.

AS Roma missed out on qualifying for the UCL via Serie A as the finished fifth on the table at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, the Italian outfit will still be able to qualify for the elite competition next season if they win the Europa League. AS Roma face Sevilla in their Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday night at the MSV-Arena.

Image Credits - Friedkin.com