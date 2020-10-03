CHE Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 3, 5 pm IST in a London derby fixture on Matchday 4. In what has been a challenging week for Frank Lampard, the Blues will aim to pick up the pieces this weekend at home to Roy Hodgson's Eagles. Here's a look at our CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction, CHE vs CRY Dream11 team and the probable CHE vs CRY playing 11.

CHE vs CRY live: CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction and preview

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a defeat and an exit from the Carabao Cup, losing to Tottenham Hotspurs on penalties. The Blues will hope to get back to winning ways but face Crystal Palace, a team with the quality to pull off an upset. In their previous premier League outing, West Brom hit Chelsea for three, and that will be a concern for Lampard as he comes up against the likes of Ayew and Zaha this weekend.

Crystal Palace have shown they can cause upsets, having already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford this season. The side will come into this game having lost to Everton 2-1 and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways. The Eagles will be without the services of Michy Batshuayi as the Belgian is ineligible to face parent club Chelsea due to the terms of his loan deal.

Also Read | Neymar Scores 2, PSG Routs Angers 6-1 In French League

CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace's last win against Chelsea was on October 2017 at Selhurst Park. It was in the same season in 2017 when Crystal Palace won at Stamford Bridge. Ever since, Crystal Palace have lost to Chelsea and the Blues will look to make this their sixth consecutive win against Crystal Palace.

CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Probable CHE vs CRY playing 11

Chelsea probable XI - Mendy; James, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

Crystal Palace probable XI - Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell; Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha

Also Read | Who Is Cole Palmer? Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Man City's 18-year-old Debutant

🗣 Frank Lampard: 'Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow. It’s great to have him back for himself and for the boost he gives the team because he’s an important player for us.' 💪 pic.twitter.com/B7rsegxiwe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2020

CHE vs CRY live: CHE vs CRY Dream11 team, top picks

CHE vs CRY live: Chelsea top picks

Werner

Mount

CHE vs CRY live: Crystal Palace top picks

Townsend

Zaha

CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction: CHE vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Guaita

Defenders - Chilwell, Christensen, Kouyate, Mitchell

Midfielders - Kovacic, Mount (C), Townsend, Eze

Forwards - Zaha (VC), Werner

Also Read | Messi Ranked Fifth While Cristiano Ronaldo Sits Eighth In UEFA Forward Of The Year Results

CHE vs CRY live: CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction

Our CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction is a slender win for Chelsea.

Also Read | HIR Vs TSU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

Note: The above CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction, CHE vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs CRY Dream11 team and CHE vs CRY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea FC Twitter