HIR Vs TSU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Sagan Tosu will face each other in the J League group stage this week at Edion Stadium Hiroshima on October 3 at 1:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction, HIR vs TSU Dream11 team and probable HIR vs TSU playing 11.

HIR vs TSU live: HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction and preview

Sanfrecce Hiroshima find themselves 11th in the table, four points behind Vissel Kobe but have four games in hand. On the other hand, Sagan Tosu finds themselves 14th in the league table having won four and drawn six of their 17 games. Sagan Tosu narrowly escaped relegation in the 2019-20 season on goal difference and will want to avoid a similar scenario this season.

They will also want to get into the scoring books, having failed to score in four of their seven away games this season. Based on current form and performances, our HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction is that Sanfrecce Hiroshima are the favourites to win the contest.

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling And Fosu-Mensah Set To Join AS Roma

🔝 SCORERS!@Kyogo_Furuhashi joins the leaderboard as @OgadaOlunga still sits firmly atop the goalscoring chart!



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/3C3flBHPv0 — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 2, 2020

HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction: Probable HIR vs TSU playing 11

Sanfrecce Hiroshima probable XI - Takuto Hayashi, Akira Ibayashi, Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki, Shunki Higashi, Hayao Kawabe, Rhayner, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Yuya Asano, Douglas Vieira, Leandro Pereira

Sagan Tosu probable XI - Tatsuya Morita, Ryoyo Morishita, Teruki Hara, Daiki Miya, Yuto Uchida, Takeshi Kanamori, Hideto Takahashi, Riki Harakawa, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Daichi Hayashi, Kaisei Ishii

Also Read | Union Berlin Routs Mainz 4-0 For Biggest Bundesliga Win

HIR vs TSU live: HIR vs TSU Dream11 team, top picks

HIR vs TSU top picks: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Leandro Pereira

Douglas Vieira

HIR vs TSU top picks: Sagan Tosu

Daichi Hayashi

Yuto Uchida

Also Read | Messi Ranked Fifth While Cristiano Ronaldo Sits Eighth In UEFA Forward Of The Year Results

HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction: HIR vs TSU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Takuto Hayashi

Defenders - Ryoyo Morishita, Teruki Hara, Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki

Midfielders - Riki Harakawa, Hayao Kawabe, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Forwards - Douglas Vieira, Leandro Pereira (C), Daichi Hayashi (VC)

Also Read | Rennes Return Delights Chelsea' Cech In The Champions League

Note: The above HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction, HIR vs TSU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HIR vs TSU Dream11 team and HIR vs TSU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sagan Tosu Twitter