Chelsea’s 20 Loaned Players Valued At £75m As Ross Barkley Makes Surprise Villa Move

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have had a sensational summer transfer window with the arrival of several players at Stamford Bridge. Despite the arrivals, the team possesses strong player reserves, at least 20 of whom are loaned out across Europe. Adding to the long list of loaned out players is Ross Barkley, who joined Aston Villa this week on loan. The 20 players loaned out by Chelsea are seemingly valued at £75 million, something that Chelsea will be able to count on to balance the books, if need be.

Chelsea loan players before transfer deadline, Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa

Chelsea, on Thursday, announced that Ross Barkley has been loaned out to Aston Villa. He becomes the 20th player from the Chelsea squad to be sent out on loan. The club's idea of loaning out players has often been met with 'loan army' jibes from the supporters of other clubs, but Ross Barkley's move to Aston Villa comes as a decent transfer, largely due to his lack of game at the Bridge. Barkley's valuation is estimated at £19.4 million.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman was also loaned out to Championship side Rotherham United. This is his eighth loan spell and he's yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues. Davide Zappacosta, a forgotten figure among the Blues, is the top loanee from the Chelsea squad list. The Italian international is currently plying his trade with Genoa. His transfer market worth currently stands at £9 million.

Mitchy Batshuayi included in the Chelsea loan players list

Ethan Ampadu is currently on loan at Sheffield United, with the defender worth an estimated £8.1 million. Ampadu played for RB Leipzig the previous season, enjoying a great stint in the Champions League that saw his side reach the final four. Striker Mitchy Batshuayi was loaned out to Crystal Palace after signing a new deal last month.

Nashua failed to impress Frank Lampard the previous season and was subsequently loaned out with the likes of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham already in the ranks. He is valued at £12.6 million in the present transfer market. Kenedy managed 20 appearances for Chelsea in the 2015-16 season. Since then, he has barely managed to add seven more appearances to his name. The Brazilian has been out on loan for the past four seasons, currently plying his trade at Granada.

More players likely to be loaned out

The Chelsea loan players list could further increase before the deadline day. Several other players, including the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Moses are reportedly set to depart on loan before October 5. The club's new recruit Malang Sarr will also be sent out on loan, with Ligue 1 side St-Etienne interested in bringing the centre-back to France.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Instagram