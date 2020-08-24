Chelsea Transfer News: Thiago Silva Confirms PSG Exit After Lifting 25 trophies In 8 Years

On Sunday, Thiago Silva became the first-ever Brazilian to wear the captain's armband in a UEFA Champions League final in his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Silva's final game for the Ligue 1 giants was either bound to end in celebration or disappointment and unfortunately for the veteran centre-back, Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal for Bayern Munich as PSG suffered defeat in their maiden Champions League final appearance. Following the PSG vs Bayern clash, Silva confirmed his exit from the club, hinting that he is keen on playing for the next 3-4 years.

Thiago Silva transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea on the cards?

While speaking to RMC Sport following PSG's 1-0 defeat against Bayern in the UCL final, Thiago Silva confirmed that the fixture was his last in a PSG shirt. Silva confirmed his PSG exit when he expressed his disappointment over the result and said, "This was my last game for PSG, and I want to apologise to our fans for not winning the title. It's a worse feeling for me because things worked out so well for us this year except for this match." The 35-year-old defender added that he wants to continue playing for the next 3-4 years, "I want to play in the Qatar Wolrd Cup in 2022 but let's see how my body feels," explained Silva. He also confirmed that there was no deal on the table with Fiorentina, hinting at a potential move to Chelsea.

Thiago Silva to @SkySport: “I’ve not accepted any bid. Reports of agreement reached with Fiorentina are NOT true. My agent is talking with Fiorentina as with other clubs. I’ll decide on next days with my family”. Chelsea are leading the race and waiting for final answer. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2020

Thiago Silva joined PSG from AC Milan in the summer of 2012 for a reported €42 million and went on to win several accolades in the French capital. Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups, six French League Cups and seven French Super Cups in his eight years with PSG. He made 315 appearances for the club in all competitions and captained the side 289 times, more than any player in the club's history.

Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva transfer to Chelsea could bolster leaky defence

Thiago Silva's departure from PSG leaves the centre-back a free agent. Over the past few weeks, multiple reports have linked Thiago Silva to Chelsea as a potential solution for Frank Lampard's defensive problems. The Blues conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season and are in dire need of an experienced centre-back who can provide some stability and solidarity to their backline. Despite PSG's defeat in the Champions League final, Chelsea fans were in awe of Thiago Silva's commanding and defensive display and took to Twitter to express their feelings over the defender. It is reported that the Blues are willing to offer Silva a two-year contract to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

